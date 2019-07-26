 Skip to main content

J.P. Morgan says U.S. bond yields could go negative, and Canada's would be close behind

J.P. Morgan says U.S. bond yields could go negative, and Canada’s would be close behind

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Citi global macro strategist Jeffery Hale is recommending clients take profits on his “buy the loonie” against the U.S. dollar trade,

“The risks to a [U.S.] dollar bid have risen: at the July ECB meeting, Draghi opened the door to further policy easing (rate cuts and QE resumption) … risks are skewed for [U.S.] dollar upside at the upcoming FOMC; with 3 cuts priced in the next 6m it will be hard for the Fed to be more dovish than expectations.

While CAD data and surprises are still at strong levels, the upside we’ve already seen this year means that relative to the US data momentum is waning (Figure 1). CAD positioning has also recently switched from negative to positive net length, limiting upside in the near term. We therefore take profits.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi is OUT of their bullish CAD trade” – (research excerpt) Twitter

There is palpable concern about the slowing global economy in sell-side research and media reports today.

The most stark example come from JP Morgan’s global head of fixed income Bob Michele, who wrote a column for the Financial Times,

“Ten-year US Treasury yields could be headed to zero. This is not a forecast. This is not a bold prediction. This is not something that we hope happens... Today, about one-third of the global government bond market and one quarter of the global aggregate bond market have negative yields. We should consider it a warning: that this is the path the US market is on unless there is an adequate policy response. .. the money is pouring into the US bond market from overseas. As the volume of negative-yielding debt grows across Europe and Japan, investors are seeking a safe haven that has a positive return.”

The last time I did the calculations, the long-term average difference in yield between Canadian and U.S. five year government bonds was five basis points, so domestic yields would be likely to head towards zero along with Treasuries.

Canadian bonds are likely (I will try and confirm in the next few days) getting foreign bids along with U.S. fixed income markets from countries where yields are negative. This is a very unsettling scenario.

“Why US bond yields could be going the way of Germany and Japan” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Global economic growth rut at risk of deepening despite rate cuts: Reuters polls” – Reuters

“The global economic momentum is slowing” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Negative interest rates are about the only tool central banks have left” – Bloomberg

Economist and pundit Noah Smith sees the potential for Toronto to become the next Silicon Valley, thanks to U.S. immigration restrictions,

“Canada ought to have a world-beating technology industry. The country has arguably the best system for admitting high-skilled immigrants. As a rich country, Canada has plenty of capital to direct toward building tech companies. The legal environment for venture capital and startups is very similar to that of the U.S., and taxes are not much higher… And its educational system is one of the world’s highest-ranked. .. What has held back Canada’s tech industry? In a word, geography. Canada’s proximity to the U.S., as well as their shared language and the U.S.’s relatively relaxed policy toward Canadian immigration, is both a blessing and a curse. Canada’s best and brightest young workers have long had the option of going to work to Silicon Valley.”

“U.S. Hands Canada an Opening in Tech” – Bloomberg

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “The Future of the City Is Childless: America’s urban rebirth is missing something key—actual births.” – The Atlantic

