Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday with key inflation data due ahead of the opening bell. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were modestly positive with the Bank of Canada rate decision due later in the morning.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water in the early premarket period after a positive session on Tuesday, which saw the Dow finish more than 300 points higher. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.28 per cent.

Canadian investors will get the Bank of Canada’s rate decision at 10 a.m. ET, with markets pricing in about a 70-per-cent chance of another increase.

The central bank moved to the sidelines early this year after an aggressive tightening campaign, but surprised last month with a quarter-point increase. Wall Street brokerages Wall Street brokerages J.P.Morgan and Citigroup both expect a quarter-percentage-point rate increase today bringing the bank’s key rate to 5 per cent, but Bank of America said in a report that it expects the central bank to hold steady.

“We expect the Bank of Canada to again raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, although risks around a hike or a pause are somewhat more balanced than in June,” Citi economist Veronica Clark said in a note.

“Most, but not all, data received in the weeks since the June decision have pointed towards another hike as warranted, with forecasts in the July monetary policy report likely to show upward revisions to both growth and inflation.”

She said, while Citi doesn’t expect an explicit mention of future hikes in today’s statement, the risk is still tilted toward policy rates rising beyond 5 per cent.

In the U.S., meanwhile, highly anticipated inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. with markets looking for signs of cooling price pressures that could signal an end to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign. Markets are pricing in a quarter point hike by the Fed at its next meeting although Fed officials have also suggested this week that the cycle of hikes may be nearing an end.

“It would take something remarkable from the inflation report today to convince policymakers that they can afford to pause again,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The headline CPI falling to 3.1 per cent doesn’t fall into that category when the core number is expected to remain high at 5 per cent. It would take a real shock on the core side to really stimulate the debate in two weeks.”

On the corporate side, The Globe reports Laurentian Bank of Canada is up for sale, with larger rivals now circling the country’s ninth-largest lender in pursuit of a deal that would continue a trend toward consolidation in financial services, sources say. Laurentian Bank confirmed in a press release that it is “conducting a review of strategic options” after The Globe and Mail revealed the lender is exploring a sale.

In earnings, The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia Inc. reported slowing revenue growth and a 47.5-per-cent drop in profit in the first quarter, and downgraded its sales forecast for this fiscal year as the popular clothing retailer has begun to see consumer traffic slow down amid continuing inflation. Net income fell to $17.5-million or 15 cents a share, compared with $33.3-million or 29 cents a share in the prior year. Aritzia reported that inflationary pressures led to higher product costs, among other factors affecting profitability.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.70 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.88 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.68 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.81 per cent, falling below 32,000 for the first time in more than a month. Hong Kong’s gained 1.08 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices edged up in early trading as traders weigh continuing economic concerns against supply cuts from key producers.

The day range on Brent was US$79.21 to US$79.75 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$74.67 to US$75.17. Both benchmarks added about 2 per cent on Tuesday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

“Trend and momentum indicators remain positive, and we are not in overbought territory just yet, meaning that this rally could further develop,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The next natural target for the oil bulls [for WTI] stands at the 200-day moving average, at $77-per-barrel level.

Later Wednesday morning, traders will get new weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute’s report showed crude stocks rose about 3 million barrels in the week ended July 7. Analysts polled by Reuters were looking for a 500,000 barrel decline.

Elsewhere, spot gold gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,934.48 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures added 0.2 per cent to US$1,939.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision while its U.S. counterpart slid to a two-month low against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.52 US cents to 75.76 US cents in the predawn period. The dollar is up 0.55 per cent against the greenback over the last five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a group of world counterparts, fell to a two-month low and was down 0.23 per cent at 101.50 in the early premarket period. The index is down 1.8 per cent over the past five days.

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar fell by as much as 0.76% to a one-month low of 139.32, Reuters reported.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1027, nudging at two-month highs, while the Swiss franc rose 0.3 per cent to a 2-1/2 year high of 0.8765, the news agency said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.942 per cent ahead of the North American open.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for June.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report with governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference to follow.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press