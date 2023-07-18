Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Tuesday with traders set to weigh another set of earnings from big U.S. banks this morning. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed ahead of a reading on inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all hovering around the flat line in the early premarket period. All three finished up on Monday, with the Dow marking its sixth consecutive day of gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a modest 0.17-per-cent loss for the day.

Key for Canadian investors will be Statistics Canada’s report on June inflation, due ahead of the opening bell. The numbers come a week after the Bank of Canada again hiked interest rates amid continued concerns that easing price pressures could stall in the months ahead.

“Today’s CPI [consumer price index] release will come on the heels of a downside surprise in the U.S. inflation data that lowered the odds of additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes beyond a widely expected July increase,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“Year-over-year growth in Canadian CPI also looks set to decelerate substantially – RBC Economics expects to see a 2.9-per-cent rate in June, down from 3.4 per cent in May and just below the top end of the Bank of Canada’s 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent target.”

She noted that marks a dramatic slowdown from a peak rate of 8 per cent a year ago. Much of that slowing, she said, came from lower energy prices.

“The BoC will be focused on more recent month-over-month growth in the range of core measures designed to provide a better gauge of underlying broader inflation pressures,” she said. “And growth in those has been stickier at rates still above the BoC target.”

South of the border, U.S. investors will get a reading on U.S. retail sales for June.

On the corporate side, earnings season sets in for Wall Street, with lenders including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America reporting results. On Friday, several other big U.S. banks released solid results for the latest quarter.

“While BoFA and Morgan Stanley’s investment branches may have taken a hit, investors will be looking at how well these banks benefited from rising rates,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.25 per cent in morning trading.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.11 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.16 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.05 per cent amid weakness in tech and real estate stocks.

Commodities

Crude prices saw modest early gains following the previous session’s declines as traders await readings on U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$78.19 to US$78.83 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.88 to US$74.51. Both benchmarks lost more than 1 per cent on Monday after a weaker-than-expected reading on economic growth in China sparked concerns about demand.

“The numbers from the world’s second-largest economy are almost certainly the bigger factor here especially against the backdrop of sluggish growth around the globe,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

Later Tuesday, traders will get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. crude inventories with the release of fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Insitute.

More official government figures for last week follow on Wednesday morning.

Analysts are expecting to see a decline in crude stockpiles for the week.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher, supported by recent weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,959.35 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to US$1,963.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early trading while its U.S. counterpart held near its lowest level in more than a year as markets weigh the future path for U.S. interest rates.

The day range on the loonie was 75.67 US cents to 75.85 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is up about 0.21 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell as low as 99.587, not far off the 99.574 seen on Friday, which marked the lowest point for the index since April 2022, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, hit a fresh 17-month high of US$1.1276 against the U.S. dollar in early European trade, with traders expecting another quarter point rate hike by the European Central Bank later this month.

Britain’s pound advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.3083, not far from last week’s peak of US$1.3144, its highest since April 2022, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.762 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(815 am ET) Canada housing starts for June.

(830 am ET) Canada consumer price index for June.

(830 am ET) Canada industrial product price index for June.

(830 am ET) U.S. retail sales for June.

(915 am ET) U.S. industrial production for June.

(10 am ET) U.S. NAHB housing market index

(10 am ET) U.S. business inventories

With Reuters and The Canadian Press