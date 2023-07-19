Equities

Wall Street futures edged up early Wednesday with traders awaiting more earnings, including results later in the day from Netflix and Tesla. Major European markets were positive after new figures suggested easing inflationary pressures in Britain. TSX futures saw modest gains.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all steadied above break even. All three saw a winning day on Tuesday, managing their best closing levels since April 2022. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday up 0.74 per cent for its best finish in two months.

On Wednesday morning, Wall Street will get results from Goldman Sachs. A day earlier, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley saw gains on the back of their earnings and a positive outlook.

After the close, Netflix and Tesla release their quarterly earnings.

“Netflix will reveal how well its password sharing ban ramped up subscriptions and Tesla will reveal how much money the company earned by selling a record number of cars at discounted prices to increase market share,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“There is potential for good surprises for both, but expectations for Netflix and Tesla are strong, so they will certainly be harder to beat than the banks – which had rather soft expectations walking into this earnings season.”

In Canada, labour issues are at the forefront after B.C. port workers returned to the picket lines on Tuesday after their union leadership rejected a tentative four-year deal announced last week.

The Globe’s Brent Jang reports that, even before picket lines went back up on Tuesday, business groups warned that it could take until late September or even longer to fully clear the backlog of cargo that has been piling up since Canada Day.

Elsewhere, unionized workers at 27 Metro grocery stores in the Greater Toronto Area reached a deal with the company shortly after midnight, averting a strike at those locations.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.40 per cent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 spiked 1.43 per cent after new figures showed that the annual rate of inflation eased to eased to 7.9 per cent in June from 8.7 per cent in May.

Germany’s DAX added 0.27 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.58 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.24 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.33 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading helped by continued expectations of a tight market and a vow from China to bolster economic growth.

The day range on Brent was US$79.37 to US$80.38 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.40 to US$76.28.

“Crude prices are steadying here on expectations that the oil market will remain tight as Russian shipments drop and as China prepares to provide more support to households,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“With Russian flows falling to a six-month low, expectations are growing that OPEC+ will keep this market tight throughout the summer. "

Early Tuesday, China’s top economic planner said the country would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand, according to a Reuters report.

As well, figures released by the American Petroleum Institute showed weekly U.S. crude and distillate inventories fell, although a slower pace than analysts had been forecasting. U.S. crude stocks fell by 800,000 barrels last week.

More official U.S. government figures are due later this morning.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,977.63 per ounce by early Wednesday morning after hitting its highest since May 24 at US$1,984.19 during the previous session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,981.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker while its U.S. counterpart saw slight gains after touching a 15-month low earlier in the week.

The day range on the loonie was 75.84 US cents to 75.98 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday. On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped to 2.8 per cent in June, a 27-month low.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up slightly at 100.1 in early trading, rebounding from a 15-month low hit on Tuesday.

Britain’s pound dropped as much as 0.8 per cent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.2931, and also weakened versus the euro after figures showed British inflation fell more than expected in June and was at its slowest in more than a year at 7.9 per cent, Reuters reported.

The euro was steady at US$1.1222.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.76 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Microsoft said it would charge at least 53% more to access new artificial intelligence features in its widely used office software. The company also said it would make a more secure version of its Bing search engine available immediately to businesses, aiming to address their data-protection concerns, grow their interest in AI and compete more with Google. -Reuters

Economic news

Euro area and British CPI for June.

(830 am ET) U.S. housing starts.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press