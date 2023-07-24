Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Monday as traders await the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision at midweek and brace for a flood of earnings. Major European markets were mixed after a lower start. TSX futures were steady.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered just above breakeven. The Dow and S&P are coming off weekly gains, while the Nasdaq finished last week down slightly. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Friday’s session up 0.54 per cent and was up more than 1 per cent for the week.

This week, traders will have a close eye on interest rate news with a number of central banks including the Fed and the European Central Bank delivering policy announcements. Both of those banks are expected again hike borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point. Investors will be watching the Fed for signs that the current rate-hike cycle is nearing a conclusion. In Canada, the Bank of Canada releases the deliberations on its most recent meeting, when it increased rates by a quarter point, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Fed funds futures see a 96-per-cent chance that the [U.S.] central bank will deliver a quarter-point rate rise, bringing the target range to between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent, almost a 22-year high,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The Fed delivered 10 straight rate increases and then paused at the June FOMC meeting. The Fed is going to raise rates on Wednesday and seems poised to be noncommittal with what they will do in September.”

He noted U.S. economic data has been mixed with labour markets remaining strong while price pressures have been cooling, which should support Fed chair Jerome Powell’s case for a soft landing for the economy.

“This seems like it will be the last rate hike in the Fed’s tightening cycle, but we will have two more inflation reports before the Fed will need to commit that more rate hikes are no longer necessary,” Mr. Moya said.

Meanwhile, investors will get a slew of earnings from big corporate names on both sides of the border through the week.

In Canada, Canadian National Railway Co. will report its second-quarter results after the close trading on Tuesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City will report results after Thursday’s close. Rogers Communications Inc. reports Wednesday morning as does Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Teck Resources is scheduled to report Thursday morning.

On Wall Street, Alphabet, Meta, Intel, Microsoft, GE, AT&T, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Coca Cola, Ford and General Motors are all scheduled to report through the week.

“Earnings will be massive this week,” Mr. Moya said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.02 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.13 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early trading after posting solid gains last week with traders awaiting central bank news in the days ahead.

The day range on Brent was US$80.42 to US$81.14 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.44 to US$77.12.

Both benchmarks posted their fourth week of gains last week, with Brent rising 1.5 per cent and WTI advancing more than 2 per cent.

“Oil prices increased last week due to supply concerns while getting a helping hand from China,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“China’s demand is now surpassing expectations, helping the likelihood of a price overshoot. At the same time, the increased possibility of a U.S. soft landing and U.S. rig counts drifting modestly lower also supports the bullish thesis.”

Traders will be watch news from the Fed and ECB later in the week for signals about the future path of rates as well as an indication of how they see the economy developing.

In other commodities, spot gold was mostly unchanged at US$1,959.85 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,962.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart saw modest gains against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.58 US cents to 75.81 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 0.06 per cent against its U.S. counterpart over the last five days as of early Monday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Monday. Later in the week, Canadian investors will get the Bank of Canada’s deliberations from its latest policy meeting as well as monthly GDP for May. Economists expect to see growth of about 0.3 per cent from April.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index up 0.22 per cent at 101.3.

The euro fell 0.43 per cent to US$1.1076, according to figures from Reuters.

The pound was steady at US$1.2849, the Swiss franc softened to 0.8677 per U.S. dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.813 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press