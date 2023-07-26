Equities

Wall Street futures were down modestly in early trading Wednesday with markets widely expecting another quarter point rate increase by the Federal Reserve later in the day. Major European markets were negative. TSX futures were weaker.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. All three finished yesterday’s session up. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Tuesday’s session down 0.15 per cent.

Wednesday afternoon, markets will get the Fed’s latest policy decision. Markets have priced in a quarter percentage point rate increase although economists are divided on where the central bank goes from here.

“When it comes to the Fed meeting today, what matters most is the commentary from the Fed, not so much the actual decision,” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer for Zaye Capital Markets, said.

“But that is only if the Fed increases the interest rate by 25 basis points. Anything more than that or keeping the interest rate unchanged will change the game all together, and those events are bound to bring massive volatility.”

The decision is due at 2 p.m. ET and will be followed by a news conference by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

In Canada, markets will get the minutes from the Bank of Canada’s July meeting, when that central bank again raised interest rates after delivering a quarter point increase in June. The minutes are due at 1:30 p.m. ET.

“While the accompanying statement [for the July increase] and monetary policy report was hawkish given the upgrades to the GDP and inflation forecasts, it was offset by Governor [Tiff] Macklem’s press conference reference to ‘trying to balance the risks of over- and under-tightening’ within a data dependent framework,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“The press conference also indicated that the possibility of keeping rates unchanged was discussed, so the summary may flesh out the policy debate in greater detail.”

On the earnings front, Canadian investors get results this morning from Rogers Communications and Loblaw.

On Wall Street, Coca-Cola, Stellantis and Boeing report this morning. Facebook-parent Meta reports after the close of trading.

Meanwhile, shares of Google-parent Alphabet were up more than 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped profit expectations with its latest results. Microsoft shares, however, fell more than 4 per cent after that company also beat analysts’ forecast in the latest quarter but saw costs rise and saw cloud revenue growth slow.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.51 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.48 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.36 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices slid in early trading after weekly U.S. industry data showed a rise in crude stockpiles against a backdrop of another expected U.S. interest-rate increase.

The day range on Brent was US$83.09 to US$83.64 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$79.06 to US$79.58.

“With lower inflation and recession risk ebbing (soft landing) now getting baked in as part of the higher oil discussion, and besides ‘tight supply,’ it is harder to see what can provide a further upside surprise to the bullish narrative, especially with the U.S., Euro areas nor China expected to be powerful locomotives for demand growth next year,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Sentiment took a hit after the American Petroleum Institute reported that weekly crude inventories rose by 1.32 million barrels for the week ended July 21.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.3 million barrel decline.

More official U.S. government figures are due later this morning.

In other commodities, gold edged higher ahead of this afternoon’s Fed decision. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to US$1,969.51 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,971.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down early Wednesday morning amid tepid global risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart held near a two-week high against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.71 US cents to 75.95 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slid 0.17 per cent to 101.14, but was close to a two week high touched on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1070, after hitting a two-week low on Tuesday. The European Central Bank makes its next policy decision on Thursday and is expected to raise interest rates.

Britain’s pound was little changed at US$1.2908. The Bank of England makes its next rate decision on Aug. 3.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.881 per cent ahead of the North American open.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for June.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Release of the Bank of Canada’s Summary of Deliberations for the July 12 decision

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press