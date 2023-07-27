Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday after the Federal Reserve again raise interest rates but left the door open for a move to the sidelines. Major European markets were up ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day. TSX futures saw modest gains.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just above break even in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, the Dow managed its 13th straight day of gains, the longest winning streak since 1987. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both recorded modest losses. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.05 per cent to hit its best level in more than two months.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point, as expected. Chair Jerome Powell said another rate hike is possible but so is holding rates at current levels, depending on the economic data in the weeks ahead. The Fed will get two more readings on inflation before it makes its next policy decision.

“The Fed is keeping optionality for future rate increases but it probably won’t need them,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The disinflation process will remain as the economy is weakening and the corporate world should start feeling the impact of tighter credit conditions.”

On Thursday, U.S. markets will get a preliminary reading on second-quarter GDP growth.

“RBC Economics forecasts a quarterly increase of 0.8 per cent annualized in Q2 GDP, with consumption and inventories providing the largest contributions,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“With oil and gas prices moving higher, net exports will be a drag this quarter, but the overall dispersion of GDP’s components is narrowing. In another sign that consumer activity is slowing, Q2 should see the second lowest contribution to GDP growth from services spending in the post-Covid recovery.”

In Canada, earnings continue with resource giants including Teck Resources and Cenovus Energy reporting. Canadian Pacific Kansas City reports after the close.

Early Thursday, Teck, which has been embroiled in a takeover battle with Glencore, reported adjusted profit attributable to shareholders stood at $643-million, or $1.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.77-billion, or $3.25 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had estimated an adjusted profit of $1.25 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On Wall Street, earnings are due from McDonald’s and Ford this morning. Amazon reports after the close of trading.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms saw its shares rise more than 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company issued a positive third-quarter revenue forecast. The company expects revenue in the current quarter in the range US$32-billion to US$34.5-billion, compared to analysts’ average estimate of US$31.30-billion, according to Refinitiv data. Meta released its latest results after the close on Wednesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.03 per cent ahead of the next policy decision from the ECB. The central bank is expected to again raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point today. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.92 per cent and 1.52 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.68 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.41 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early trading, recouping the previous session’s losses, supported by OPEC+ production curbs and optimism over global economic growth.

The day range on Brent was US$82.93 to US$83.82 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.87 to US$79.75.

Prices slid on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory numbers fell less that market forecasts. Improved demand outlook amid growing expectations of a soft landing by the U.S. economy and support in China has helped steady sentiment.

“Gas is almost over 10 cents a gallon according to AAA and that rising trend might continue going to the end of summer,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

" Crude exports also rose above the 4 million barrel a day threshold, which shows overseas demand is growing as OPEC+ tightens the oil market.”

Members of the OPEC+ group meet again on Aug. 4.

In other commodities, gold prices rose to their best level in about a week as the U.S. dollar pulled back in the wake of the latest Fed decision.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,979.29 per ounce by early Thursday morning, its highest since July 20, while U.S. gold futures jumped 0.5 per cent to US$1,979.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart extended losses against world currencies in the wake of the latest Fed move.

The day range on the loonie was 75.67 US cents to 75.99 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.

On world markets, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was last down 0.4 per cent at 100.66. The greenback saw modest losses after the Fed’s latest decision on Wednesday afternoon and the declines extended into Thursday as expectations grow that the central bank could move to the sidelines after the latest rate increase.

The euro gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.1128 ahead of this morning’s ECB decision.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.7-per-cent higher at US$0.6255, having earlier surged more than 1 per cent to a one-week high of US$0.6274, according to figures from Reuters. The Australian dollar rose almost 1 per cent to a one-week high of US$0.6821, the news agency reported

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.879 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Shell reported on Thursday profits of US$5-billion in the second quarter, dropping by 56 per cent from a year earlier as oil and gas prices cooled after rallying on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shell increased its dividend to US$0.33 per share in the quarter, as previously announced in June. It also announced the repurchase of US$3-billion in shares over the next three months, compared with US$3.6-billion in the previous three months. Shell’s adjusted earnings missed company-provided analyst forecasts of US$5.8-billion in earnings. -Reuters

Canada Goose is bringing its second-hand apparel business to Canada. The Toronto-based luxury brand says it will allow customers in the country to trade in pre-loved Canada Goose wear for gift cards. Everything from popular parkas and outdoor vests to snowsuits, snow pants, trench coats and even fleece and knitwear will be available through the trade-in program called Generations. -The Canadian Press

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of July 22.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable orders for June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press