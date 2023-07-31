Equities

Wall Street futures were up slightly early Monday as key U.S. indexes look to close out a winning month. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were down modestly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded just above the flat line. All three saw gains on Friday and are up 3 per cent or more for July so far. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index also ended last week on a positive note and is up about 1.6 per cent for the month heading into July’s final trading day.

This week, the familiar themes of earnings and economics will dominate again. The week’s key economic reports for both Canadian and U.S. investors will come on Friday with the release of jobs numbers for July.

“With inflation steadily cooling, the Fed’s historic tightening campaign appears to be ending. The focus on Wall Street won’t just be inflation but now also economic activity,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Friday is all about the July [U.S.] nonfarm payroll report, which should show hiring eased from 209,000 to 185,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 3.6 per cent, while average hourly earnings on a monthly basis tick lower to a 0.3 per cent pace,” he said.

In Canada, Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting to see the addition of 25,000 new jobs in July following June’s solid 60,000 increase.

“Still, surging population growth means that won’t be enough to absorb all new labour market entrants,” he said.

“The unemployment rate edged up 0.2 percentage points in each of May and June, and we look for another tick higher in July (from 5.4% to 5.5%).”

On the earnings front, Wall Street will get results from a swath of big corporate names, notably tech giants Apple and Amazon on Thursday. In Canada, results are due from Shopify after the closing bell on Wednesday. BCE reports Thursday morning and Enbridge will release results on Friday.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.07 per cent in morning trading. New figures released Monday morning showed the annual rate of inflation in the euro zone eased to 5.3 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent in June.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.21 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.26 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.82 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady and looked set for their best monthly showing in more than a year as markets anticipate an extension of Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts into September.

The day range on Brent was US$84.40 to US$85.06 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$80.13 to US$80.79.

Both benchmarks managed their best levels since this spring on Friday and recorded a fifth week of gains. Both are set to finish July with their biggest monthly advance since early 2022.

Sentiment was helped Monday by expectations that Saudi Arabia will continue to curb output.

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, tightening supply.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were headed for their biggest monthly gain in four amid expectations global central banks could be near the end of their rate-hike cycles.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,954.99 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,953.90 per ounce. Gold is on track for a 1.8-per-cent gain for the month, the best showing since March, according to figures from Reuters.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher in early trading while its U.S. counterpart was little changed and looked set for a second month of declines against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.39 US cents to 75.61 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 0.11 per cent against the greenback for the month as of early Monday morning. The loonie is up more than 2 per cent for the year-to-date.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was steady at 101.69, but was off by about 1 per cent for July marking a second consecutive month of declines, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1029 early Monday morning.

Britain’s pound gained 0.13 per cent to US$1.2850 ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting later in the week.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 3.981 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

Euro area releases real GDP for second quarter, plus July consumer price indexes.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press