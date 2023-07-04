Equities

TSX futures edged higher early Tuesday morning as traders return to work after the long weekend. Major European markets steadied after a mixed start.

U.S. markets are closed for the July 4 holiday after managing modest gains in an abbreviated session on Monday.

“With price pressures becoming less worrying, inflation expectations have taken a step back in driving cross-asset prices compared to market expectations for growth,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“However, U.S. index price action is starting to suggest investors are turning cautious against dismissing the risk of higher rates eventually weighing on equities.”

Late this week, investors in both Canada and the United States will get employment figures. Both report June hiring data on Friday.

“After a slight hiccup the prior month, we expect job creation [in Canada] to have resumed in June,” National Bank economists said.

“But an expected gain of 20,000 may not be enough to prevent a further rise in the unemployment rate in a context where the labour force is growing at a strong pace. Indeed, we expect the jobless rate to increase from 5.2 per cent to 5.3 per cent, assuming that the participation rate rises by a tenth to 65.6 per cent.”

The report comes ahead of the July 12 rate decision by the Bank of Canada. Last month, the central bank surprised markets by hiking rates after moving to the sidelines early in the year. Many economists are forecasting another increase this time out as well.

In the U.S., economists are expecting jobs growth to slow to 225,000 from May’s 339,000. The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 3.6 per cent.

Ahead of those reports, markets will get the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. Canadian investors will get housing data this week with Vancouver and Calgary home sales due today followed by figures for Toronto on Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.08 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.05 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.98 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.57 per cent. Early Tuesday, Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady.

Commodities

Crude prices were up after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend supply cuts into August although economic worries put a ceiling on the advance.

The day range on Brent was US$74.74 to US$75.40 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$69.90 to US$70.54.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their output and export levels for August by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd respectively, Reuters reported.

On Monday, crude prices initially rallied on the news but ultimately pulled back as global economic concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

“That the market rallied only a little over 1% on the announcements, before giving it back, suggests traders don’t view [Monday’s] decisions as a game-changer or even unexpected, when it comes to Saudi Arabia,” OAND senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Brent crude continues to trade in the same range, roughly between $72-$77 at this point and only a break of either of these levels will suggest something has fundamentally shifted.”

In other commodities, gold prices edged up with weaker economic data fuelling expectations that the Federal Reserve could change course on interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,927.40 per ounce by early Tuesday morning.

U.S. gold futures added 0.3 per cent to $1,935.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar saw modest early gains while its U.S. counterpart was treading water against major currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.42 US cents to 75.60 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is up about 1.2 per cent over the past month and is up more than 2 per cent for the year to date.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was also little changed at 103.

The euro was down 0.13 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.09, while Britain’s pound was roughly flat at US$1.269, according to figures from Reuters.

The Australian dollar was up 0.13 per cent at US$0.668 after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged, saying it needs time to assess the impact of past increases.

Economic news

(930 am ET) Canada S&P Global Manufacturing PMI

U.S. markets closed for holiday

With Reuters and The Canadian Press