Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday with key U.S. inflation data due before the start of trading. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all saw gains. All three finished in positive territory on Monday with the Nasdaq popping 1.5 per cent while the S&P 500 added nearly 1 per cent. Both the S&P and Nasdaq managed their best closing levels yesterday since last spring. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.15 per cent, helped by gains in the tech sector.

Tuesday’s key event for markets will be the release of May inflation figures. The report, which is expected to show a pullback in price pressures, comes one day before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

“Today’s May [U.S.] CPI numbers are expected to see another big slowdown in the headline number to 4.1 per cent, with core prices expected to slow from 5.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“It is in core prices that we might see some nervousness for markets ahead of [Tuesday’s] CPI numbers. If we don’t see a slowdown in core prices, then that might introduce some nervousness that might prompt the Fed to hike again tomorrow instead of the pause that is currently being priced.”

Right now, markets have priced in a more than 70-per-cent chance of the Fed holding steady on rates in Wednesday’s policy announcement.

On the corporate side, shares of Oracle were up more than 4 per cent in premarket trading after the cloud and software company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast a positive first quarter. Oracle forecast total revenue to rise 8 per cent to 10 per cent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting growth of about 8 per cent, Reuters reported.

In Canada, The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports Rio Tinto PLC is investing $1.4-billion to expand its aluminum manufacturing operations in Saguenay, Que., breathing new life into the industrial centre after years of uncertainty. The mining giant said Monday it will build out a smelter that uses lower-carbon AP60 technology at its Complexe Jonquière site, adding 96 new pots to the existing 38 and increasing capacity to about 220,000 metric tonnes of primary aluminum per year.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.30 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.36 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively. The European Central Bank is scheduled to release its next rate decision on Thursday. That central bank is expected to hike rates again by a quarter percentage point.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.8 per cent, topping the 33,000 level for the first time in more than three decades. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.60 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices recouped some of the previous session’s steep losses as traders await Wednesday’s Fed rate decision.

The day range on Brent was US$71.94 to US$72.87 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$67.15 to US$67.89. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent early Tuesday morning after losing US$3 a barrel on Monday.

“With every energy trader buckling up for a massive week of central bank rate decisions and important economic data, volatile price action should be expected,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Oil could get many conflicting signals this week as we are expecting a hawkish skip by the Fed, another ECB rate hike and a signal for more tightening, possibly a technical recession for New Zealand, and a growing case for easing by the People’s Bank of China.”

He added that the global economic outlook could mean more demand weakness ahead “which could support oil prices remaining under pressure unless OPEC+ signals and delivers on more production cuts.”

Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures are due Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices saw tentative gains, helped by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,962.59 per ounce by early Tuesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,975.80.

“With stocks in bull market territory, demand for safe-havens has disappeared,” Mr. Moya said.

“Gold either needs investors to get nervous about earnings, disinflation trends to improve, or for the PBOC to send a strong message that they will energize growth.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer in early trading as its U.S. counterpart saw a modest decline against a basket of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.74 US cents to 74.96 US cents in the early premarket period. As of early Tuesday morning, the Canadian dollar had gained 0.94 per cent against the greenback over the last month.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 103.27. The index has lost about 0.8 per cent over the past month.

Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.42 per cent to $1.08 on Tuesday, after touching its highest since May 23 earlier in the session at US$1.081, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was up 0.43 per cent at US$1.257 after a stronger-than-expected reading on employment prompted traders to bet the Bank of England would have to raise interest rates further than previously expected. Still, it remained below the one-month peak of US$1.26 hit on Monday, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.726 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May.

Also: The two-day U.S. Fed meeting begins

With Reuters and The Canadian Press