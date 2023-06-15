Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Thursday after the Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady but signalled more hikes ahead. Major European markets were down ahead of the European Central Bank’s rate decision today. TSX futures were down slightly.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all just below break even. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both managed gains. The S&P has now closed up for the last five sessions. The Dow ended yesterday down 0.68 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.12 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fed kept rates unchanged after 10 consecutive increases but also indicated two more rate hikes this year and chair Jerome Powell suggested there were no plans to cut rates anytime soon.

“The Fed is clearly worried that inflation might not be able to come all the way down to target given how much financial conditions have loosened, stocks entering a bull market, and the overall tightness in the labor market,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“The market is pricing in one more quarter-point rate rise despite the two rate increases that the Fed has penciled in.”

Later this morning, the ECB delivers its latest rate decision and is again expected to increase borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point. That follows similar moves last week by several other central banks, including those in Canada and Australia.

In this country, the housing market comes into focus with the release of May sales figures by the Canadian Real Estate Association just before the start of trading. Economists are expecting an increase in sales of 4 per cent year-over-year with average prices rising 1.5 per cent.

U.S. investors also get a reading on May retail sales figures before the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was down 0.24 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.25 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.05 per cent, ending a four-day winning streak. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.17 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied in early trading after the previous session’s losses with positive refinery data out of China helping offset concerns about the global economy after the Fed signalled more rate hikes ahead.

The day range on Brent was US$72.91 to US$73.85 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$67.97 to US$68.88.

Both benchmarks lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

Prices were hit by the Fed’s ‘hawkish’ skip that “included a clear message that they have a long way to go until they get to the 2 per cent inflation target,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“The Fed is going to have to kill this economy to conquer inflation and that should keep crude prices heavy,” he said.

Crude prices drew some support early Thursday from news that China’s oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record. However, weaker-than-expected readings on China’s industrial output and retail sales tempered sentiment.

In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar advanced.

Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,929.99 per ounce by early Thursday morning, hitting its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.4 per cent to US$1,941.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed in the early hours while its U.S. counterpart gained on expectations of future U.S. rate increases.

The day range on the loonie was 74.86 US cents to 75.08 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar is up 0.2 per cent over the last five days and more than 1 per cent over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 per cent to 103.26, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 on Wednesday.

The euro was last down 0.1 per cent versus the U.S. dollar at US$1.0819 after touching a four-week high of US$1.0865 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The yen fell 1 per cent to 141.50 per U.S. dollar, its lowest since last November. The Bank of Japan makes its next policy decision on Friday and is expected to maintain its dovish position.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 3.808 per cent early Thursday morning.

Economic news

ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and orders for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 19.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for May.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for May.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press