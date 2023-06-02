Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Friday as traders await a key reading on U.S. employment. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were higher.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up. All three saw gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq adding more than 1 per cent. The Nasdaq and S&P are modestly positive for the week heading into Friday’s session while the Dow is down about 0.1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday up 0.51 per cent and is down about 1.3 per cent for the week so far.

Traders will have a close eye on the U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers for May on Friday. Economists are expected to see job growth slow to about 190,000 new positions for the month, down from 253,000 in April.

“The spotlight is on U.S. payrolls, though arguably the report’s importance has diminished after a couple of Fed speakers recently appeared to prepare the market for no hike at the June meeting,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“Heading into today’s data release, the market mostly priced out a June [Fed] hike, with July just over 50/50 and 40 basis points of cuts thereafter for the remainder of the year,” she said.

The Fed’s policy decision comes on June 14. The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, makes its next rate announcement on June 7. Canada’s central bank moved to the sidelines earlier this year but a better-than-expected reading on first-quarter GDP earlier this week has prompted some speculation that the bank could again raise interest rates at some point. Canada’s May employment report is due next Friday.

On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Vancouver-based Lululemon spiked more than 15 per cent in premarket trading early Friday after the retailer raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts. Lululemon now expects full-year 2023 revenue between US$9.44-billion and US$9.51-billion, compared with its prior estimate of US$9.30-billion to $9.41-billion. Analysts on average had estimated US$9.37-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.71 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.77 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 4.02 per cent led by gains in property and consumer stocks.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early trading but were still on track for weekly declines with attention turning to next week’s OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent was US$74.18 to US$75.59 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70 to US$71.39. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in the early hours of Friday morning but were still on track for the first weekly loss in three weeks.

Traders are now awaiting the June 4 meeting of OPEC and its allies. The group has sent mixed signals about its plans with Saudi Arabia suggesting a cut in output is possible while Russia indicating it is unlikely.

“Oil traders can argue that the Chinese economic rebound has stalled, manufacturing activity around the world is struggling, Germany is in recession and the U.S. may be headed for one,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The questions now are will OPEC+ see it that way and could Russia be convinced to cut again? If not, Brent crude may well test those recent lows more forcefully.”

Crude prices drew some support early Friday from the passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate to suspend the debt ceiling, heading off an historic default. Uncertainty over an agreement has kept investors on edge in recent weeks.

In other commodities, gold prices were up and looked set for the best weekly gain since early April as the U.S. dollar eased.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,977.31 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures steadied at US$1,994.50.

Gold has gained 1.6 per cent so far this week, heading for its best week since the week ended April 7, according to Reuters.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher amid improved broader risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart was on track for its biggest weekly decline since January on speculation that the Federal Reserve could keep rates unchanged later this month.

The day range on the loonie was 74.23 US. cents to 74.59 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has gained about 1.5 per cent against the greenback over the last five days as of early Friday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was last down about 0.1 per cent. The index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, is off about 0.8 per cent for the week so far, its biggest weekly loss since mid-January, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was flat at US$1.0769, after hitting its best level in a week on Thursday of US$1.07685 after ECB head Christine Lagarde indicated that central bank would continue to tighten policy.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 3.618 per cent early Friday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press