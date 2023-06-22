Equities

Wall Street futures were negative early Thursday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell held to the central bank’s hawkish tone on interest rates. Major European markets were down with the Bank of England set to make its latest rate decision. TSX futures were lower.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. All three are coming off a third day of losses. The Nasdaq finished down 1.2 per cent on Wednesday. The Dow lost 0.3 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.5 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 0.24 per cent, marking its lowest finish since the start of June.

“For once, markets are buying what the Fed is selling and have priced in a 70-per-cent chance of a hike in July,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“But that’s where they believe it ends with the easing cycle then starting around the turn of the year so the Fed and the markets aren’t entirely on the same page. The data will likely determine whether markets remain in agreement on July as I imagine it will take less to convince investors that another hike isn’t warranted than the Fed.”

During testimony on Wednesday, Mr. Powell echoed last week’s sentiment, when the central bank held rates steady but signalled future increases, suggesting the fight against inflation isn’t over and more rate increases will likely be necessary, Mr. Erlam said.

Mr. Powell is set to testify again today.

The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, has also offered hints that another rate hike is coming in July. The Globe’s David Parkinson notes that the Bank of Canada’s summary of its most recent interest rate decision has delivered the strongest signal yet that the central bank still isn’t convinced rates are high enough – and that it may already have one foot in rate-hike camp for its next decision in July.

On the corporate side, Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd will report earnings Thursday morning.

Canada’s grocery industry was back in the spotlight this week after the parent company of Canada Bread, Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo, announced on Wednesday that it has resolved the investigation in a scheme to fix the price of bread, acknowledging that Canada Bread made “arrangements” with one or more unnamed senior executives at competitor Weston Foods, which led to two wholesale price increases in 2007 and 2011, The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports.

Elsewhere, cannabis company Canopy Growth is also scheduled to release earnings.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.93 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.88 per cent. The Bank of England is expected to again hike interest rates today after new inflation figures this week failed to show the expected pullback in price pressures. Central banks in Norway and Switzerland also raised interest rates on Thursday.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.67 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.92 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices slid as traders weighed the potential impact of higher interest rates against figures showing a decline in weekly U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$76.51 to US$77.20 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.95 to US$72.65.

“Oil was getting near the bottom of its recent trading range and it could continue rebounding if the headlines for China remain upbeat,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“The oil market is going to remain tight thanks to OPEC, so that should make trading a little easier for energy traders. Most energy analysts envision US$80 oil at some point this year, so any bullish headline could get us there.”

Prices drew some support from the latest figures from the American Petroleum Association showing that weekly crude inventories fell by more than 1 million barrels. Markets had been expecting an increase of 300,000 barrels.

More official numbers are due later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,930.79 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,941.10.

“Gold remains under pressure as Fed Chair Powell stuck to the hawkish script,” Mr. Moya said.

“It is not just the Fed, but also the BOE and the risk of many more rate hikes that are making non-interest bearing gold less attractive.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 76 US cents in the early hours, while its U.S. counterpart held near its lowest levels in a month after the latest Fed comments offered few surprises.

The day range on the loonie was 75.88 US cents to 76.12 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 3.8 per cent over the last month against the greenback by early Thursday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index last stood at 102.09, not far from its recent five-week low of 102.00, after having fallen nearly 0.5 per cent in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2755 ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bank of England.

The Australian dollar fell 0.51 per cent to US$0.6762, while the New Zealand dollar dipped 0.2 per cent to US$0.6190, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.752 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday will argue in federal court for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block Microsoft’s acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard, stopping the deal from closing before the government’s case against the deal is heard. Microsoft has said that a temporary block could scuttle the deal. Courts do not usually take into account such real-world consequences. But if the court pauses the deal, Microsoft and Activision will have to agree to extend it past a July 18 termination date built into their original agreement. -Reuters

Economic news

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 17.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Monetary Policy Report to Senate Banking Committee

With Reuters and The Canadian Press