Equities

Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed early Friday after the S&P 500 managed its best closing day of the year during the previous session. Major European markets were muted after an uneven week. TSX futures were modestly lower with fresh jobs data due this morning.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were trading around break even. All three had a positive session Thursday with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1 per cent and the S&P gaining 0.62 per cent for the best finish of the year so far.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.21 per cent yesterday and was down about 0.5 per cent for the week so far. The Dow and S&P were both on track for positive weeks while the Nasdaq was down about 0.02 per cent after six positive weeks.

“Wall Street is clearly in waiting-on-the-Fed mode, but optimism is growing that the Fed might end up being done with their rate hiking cycle,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The data-dependent Fed has locked themselves into a skip and that seems to be mostly priced in. Even if we get a somewhat hot inflation report next week, they are likely to keep rates steady at the June 14th meeting.”

The Fed makes its next rate decision on Wednesday.

In Canada, Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry said on Thursday afternoon that the central bank raised rates this week after surprisingly strong consumer spending data and signs that easing inflation had begun to stall. The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that Mr. Beaudry gave no indication of where interest rates are heading in the near term, or whether the bank intends to hike its benchmark rate again in July or September, as many Bay Street analysts now believe it will. But Mr. Beaudry did say that, over the long run, interest rates may be higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, because of structural changes in the global economy, The Globe reports.

On Friday, Canadian investors will get a reading on how employment held up in May. The figures are due ahead of the opening bell.

“RBC Economics expects May employment to post another increase of 20,000, building on the about 250,000 surge between January and April,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“But the unemployment rate is still expected to tick higher, as the amount of ‘excess’ labour demand continues to ease.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat and France’s CAC 40 added 0.14 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.47 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices struggled in early trading and looked set for a second weekly decline with concerns about the global economy continuing to weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$75.26 to US$76.03 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.62 to US$71.35.

Both benchmarks are down about 1 per cent for the week.

“It’s been a very choppy week in oil markets, with traders forced to digest the latest compromise deal from OPEC+ against the backdrop of more interest rate hikes and dampening prospects for the global economy,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

“Resilience in the economy now is impressive but the longer it lasts, the more it will be met with higher interest rates that could ultimately deliver a harder landing.”

Central banks in both Canada and Australia surprised markets this week by raising interest rates. The Bank of Canada had been the first major central bank to move to the sidelines earlier this year.

Early in the week, crude got a lift from a decision by Saudi Arabia to further cut output in July, although the impact of that move has since faded in the markets.

“Brent has been firmly entrenched in the $70-$80 range for more than a month now and if Saudi Arabia can’t get the rest of the alliance on board before the end of the year, you have to wonder what the bullish case for crude will be,” Mr. Erlam said.

“Stronger growth is obviously one but that isn’t exactly conducive to ongoing rate hikes and stubbornly high inflation.”

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,964.59 per ounce by early Friday morning, but headed for a nearly 1-per-cent weekly rise. U.S. gold futures held steady at US$1,979.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart held near a two-week low against a group of world currencies ahead of next week’s Fed rate decision.

The day range on the loonie was 74.78 US cents to 75.01 US cents. The Canadian dollar is up nearly 0.70 per cent against the greenback over the past five days and up 1.55 per cent over the last month.

On world markets, the dollar index last stood at 103.42, having lost more than 0.7 per cent in the previous session, its largest daily decline since mid-March, Reuters reported.

A higher-than-forecast reading on weekly U.S. jobless claims on Thursday stoked speculation that the Fed could hold rates steady at next week’s policy meeting.

The euro was flat on the day at US$1.07735 having gained 0.78 per cent on Thursday to a two-week intraday high due to the dollar sell off, according to figures from Reuters. Britain’s pound, which rose about 1 per cent on Thursday, was at US$1.2545 early Friday, close to its one-month high.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.749 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q1.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press