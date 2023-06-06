Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker following modest losses during the previous session. Major European markets were muted. TSX futures were slightly lower with crude prices pulling back.

Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all wavered just below break even. On Monday, the Dow slid 0.59 per cent while the Nasdaq lost 0.09 per cent and the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday off 0.46 per cent.

“After popping through 4300, briefly taking it into the technical bull-market territory, the S&P 500 rally train was slightly derailed when U.S. stocks turned lower after a weaker-than-expected ISM Services survey and slightly uncertain investor take of a much-anticipated product launch from tech giant Apple,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed. The report comes roughly a week before the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its next rate decision and could offer further support for the case for pausing increases in borrowing costs.

In Canada, traders continue to look ahead tomorrow’s Bank of Canada policy announcement. Strong recent economic data suggest the Bank of Canada, which was the first major central bank to move to the sidelines earlier this year, could once again hike interest rates, although economists remain divided on the likelihood of that happening. The decision is due at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

“The Bank’s decision is a close call between a continued pause and another 25-basis-point hike,” Benjamin Reitzes, managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO, said.

“We lean to a pause this week, but wouldn’t be shocked if they opt to hike. The latest GDP figures were solid and housing appears to be regaining momentum after a year-long slump. Inflation is poised to slow to around 3 per cent in June as the BoC projected, but if the economy doesn’t soften, getting down to 2 per cent is going to be a serious challenge.”

On Tuesday morning, Canadian investors will get April building permit figures from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting to see a month-over-month decline.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.02 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.06 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.90 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.05 per cent. Australia’s central bank surprised markets on Tuesday by raising its key rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gave back some of the previous session’s gains with economic concerns offsetting a move by Saudi Arabia to cut output.

The day range on Brent was US$74.99 to US$76.64 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.17 to US$72.03.

“The Saudi problem is that energy traders aren’t believing the kingdom has enough power to sway all OPEC+ to deliver meaningful action,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Oil might remain stuck in a trading range until we see evidence that China’s recovery is improving,” he said in a note.

On the weekend, Saudi Arabia said at the weekend it would cut production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd in July. The move gave crude prices a bump yesterday, although gains faded as the session progressed. Sentiment took a hit on Monday from news out of the U.S. that the country’s services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed as markets await next week’s Fed rate decision.

Spot gold held steady at US$1,960.39 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,976.10.

“Gold is holding up nicely, but unless we see a major pullback in the stock market, it might struggle to make an attempt above the US$2,000 level,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher against its U.S. counterpart ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of Canada rate decision while the U.S. dollar held steady versus a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.34 US cents to 74.68 US cents. For the year to date, the Canadian dollar is up nearly 1 per cent against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 104.04, after wavering in recent days. The index hit its best level in more than two months at the end of May but gave back some of those gains as markets speculate the Fed could temporarily move to the sidelines next week.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, got a boost after that country’s central bank delivered a surprise quarter point rate increase on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar was last up 0.6 per cent at US$0.6657, after leaping as high as US$0.6686, a level last seen on May 16, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.658 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Apple on Monday unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro in its riskiest bet since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago, barging into a market dominated by Meta. At its annual developer conference, Apple also introduced a raft of new products and features, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a powerful chip called M2 Ultra, improvements to its iOS software and a long-awaited tweak to prevent its autocorrect from annoyingly changing a common expletive to “ducking”. The Vision Pro will start at US$3,499, more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta’s line of mixed and virtual reality devices. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for April.

