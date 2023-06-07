Equities

Wall Street futures were slightly weaker early Wednesday as interest rate speculation continues to dominate ahead of next week’s policy announcement by the Federal Reserve. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were lower with the Bank of Canada’s rate decision due later in the morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were just below break even. On Tuesday, all three managed modest gains with the S&P 500 posting its best closing level since last summer. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday up 0.62 per cent at its highest close since May 23.

Interest rate speculation continues to set the tone. The Federal Reserve makes its next policy decision on June 14.

“The Fed is broadly expected to keep interest rates steady next week, but preserve the possibility of further rate hikes for the July meeting,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The threat of another rate hike – sometime down the road – should be enough to keep the pressure in U.S. yields to the upside.”

In Canada, markets are expecting the central bank to keep rates steady in this morning’s announcement, although strong economic data recently has fuelled speculation that the bank could again hike rates in coming months if not at today’s meeting.

“Our economists are close to market expectations in looking for a hawkish hold from the BoC today,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“RBC economists note the strong run of data puts considerable pressure on the BoC after they were quite hawkish in the April meeting communication and followed that up in their ‘Summary of Deliberations’ and various appearances since the meeting,” he said.

Mr. Cole said the main reason the bank could raise hawkishness without hiking today would be to put the onus on data to soften in the inter-meeting period in order for them not to hike in the future.

The bank’s decision is due at 10 a.m. ET. There will be no press conference after the release, but deputy governor Paul Beaudry is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors got results from discount retailer Dollarama Inc. before the start of trading.

Montreal-based Dollarama’s sales rose to $1.29-billion in the first quarter, from $1.07-billion a year earlier, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.25-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.17 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.34 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.82 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.80 per cent. May export data out of China disappointed markets with exports falling 7.5 per cent year-over-year while imports slid 4.5 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced after early losses even as economic concerns weighed on sentiment and enthusiasm over Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut output faded.

The day range on Brent was US$75.51 to US$76.50 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.01 to US$71.95.

“Crude is now trading below the level it ended at Friday which suggests that, despite the knee-jerk reaction on Monday, traders were hedging against broader action from OPEC+ and got a light version of the deal they feared,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“While Saudi Arabia remains price-driven, the market is more concerned with the economic outlook, and the rest of the alliance seemingly isn’t interested in taking more action in anticipation of what may come.”

Following the weekend OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia announced plans to further reduce output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd in July, sparking a rally in crude prices in the immediate wake of the decision.

Meanwhile, new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. gasoline inventories rose by about 2.4 million barrels and distillates inventories were up by about 4.5 million barrels in the week ended June 2, according to Reuters.

More official U.S. government numbers are due later Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, spot gold ticked lower 0.2 per cent to US$1,959.19 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,975.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision while its U.S. counterpart wavered against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.47 US cents to 74.70 US cents. Early Wednesday morning, the Canadian dollar touched its best level in a month against the greenback, according to figures from Reuters.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.05 per cent early Wednesday morning at 104.07. The index has risen about 3 per cent over the past month on expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, although recent speculation of a pause has hit sentiment.

Against the U.S. dollar, Britain’s pound was flat at US$1.242, while the Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 139.47, Reuters reported.

The euro held steady at US$1.0688.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.681 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian labour productivity for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit (and revisions) for April.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press