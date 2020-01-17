Kelt Exploration CEO buys as oil has a seasonal stumble

Kelt Exploration Ltd. insiders bought around the time its stock set an all-time low of $2.45 in August. The share price subsequently rallied and was up 99 per cent from that low as of New Year’s Eve. However, the stock stalled less than $5 and has been slipping along with oil this month. Seasonally, January can sometimes produce the calendar year low for oil and related stocks. Kelt chief executive David Wilson may be betting that turns out to be the case this year as he has been buying the pullback.
