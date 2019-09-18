Kent University lecturer takes small-cap approach to picking stocks

When some “orthopedic problems" made it difficult to get into the office, Guy Thomas left his position as a lecturer at a British university to become a full-time investor in 1999. What helped make the transition possible was the capital he accumulated in stocks during the 1990s.
In recent years, half of his portfolio has been managed by external advisers “smarter and more dedicated” than himself. This has freed up time for Mr. Thomas to return to academia as an honorary (unpaid) lecturer at the University of Kent, where he writes books and journal articles in actuarial science.
Mr. Thomas recently spoke with The Globe and Mail through e-mail about his investing.
What is your investing approach?
I am a bottom-up stock picker, focused on evaluating small-cap companies from the perspective of fundamentals such as profit margins, competitive position and balance-sheet strength. I pay almost no attention to charts [trend-following] or macroeconomic forecasts.
Why small caps?
Studies show they have higher average returns than other equity classes over the long run. It’s where the biggest capital gains are to be found in the stock market. But what particularly interests me is the opportunity of having better information or insight than the person on the other end of the trade. Few institutional investors are present at this level because of the inability to take large positions.
How did you make your money in the 1990s?
I had big windfalls in technology stocks. Because of the advent of the internet, share prices of the dot-coms and other tech companies shot up more than five or six times in the late 1990s.
What do you think of the view that successful investors are just lucky coin-flippers?
Yes, luck is involved. But it is not the lottery kind that is random and effortless. It is more like what the great microbiologist Louis Pasteur spoke about when he said: ‘In the fields of observation, chance favours only the prepared mind.’ In other words, it’s possible to make good money in stocks with an entrepreneurial approach but some luck is needed and it tends to correlate with the level of one’s interest and diligence.
What has been your best move?
The smartest thing I’ve done is to recognize lucky successes for what they are, and not fall in love with winners or expect to repeat them. I had good results with tech stocks in the 1990s but realized I’d been lucky, so didn’t try to go on making money in the same way.
What has been your worst move?
I’ve had some big losers because of fraud. This taught me to avoid companies that have managers with questionable track records at previous companies.
In the 2000s you interviewed many highly successfully private investors – did that help?
It turned me into a better analyst of investment opportunities, for sure. I also spun off a dozen of the interviews into a 2011 book, Free Capital: How 12 Private Investors Made Millions in the Stock Market [royalties donated to charity]. This opened up beneficial lines of communications with other investors.
How do you manage your portfolio now?
I once went with a concentrated portfolio, but I’m now more concerned about preserving capital, so I hold several dozen stocks – with about half my money in the top six. I like to prospect among stocks trading below price-earnings ratios of five ... and other thresholds signalling deep undervaluation.
I think it’s important to be efficient in allocating time and energy across the multitude of investment possibilities. For example, I’ll drop companies immediately from consideration on the basis of certain risk factors such as heavy debt loads, declining margins and technological obsolescence.
What is your process for researching stocks?
Initially, there is an element of serendipity. Ideas pop up from quantitative screens, reading a bundle of public reports from small-cap investment funds every month and talking to friends. For ideas that seem worth investigating, I read broker reports, company news and financial accounts.
I often have scribbled 10 to 20 pages of notes over several months or even years before I invest in a company. As Francis Bacon once said, writing makes ‘an exact man.’ I don’t talk to company officials much because as Warren Buffett says, you are likely going to get schmoozed more than enlightened.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
Special to The Globe and Mail