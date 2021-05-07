Kernaghan back buying at Exco Technologies

We last featured industrial manufacturer Exco Technologies Ltd. in mid-July, 2019. The stock was approaching a four-year bear market and Edward Kernaghan, a director, was buying. That turned out to be a profitable trade as the stock has advanced about 26 per cent, outpacing the S&P/TSX Composite up 17 per cent. The stock has pulled back from recent highs and Mr. Kernaghan is buying again. Between May 4-5, he acquired 130,000 shares in the public market at prices ranging from $10.200 to $10.350, representing a $1.3-million investment.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
