Today, we revisit contrarian auto industry play Exco Technologies Ltd., XTC-T where the board appears to have an upbeat view on the future as it announced a 5-per-cent increase in its quarterly dividend to 10.5 cents per share which will be paid on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17. Director Edward Kernaghan has not wasted any time in upping his stake. He has spent almost $2.8-million buying shares in the past week, picking up 305,700 shares at an average price of $9.15.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

