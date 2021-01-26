‘Last gasp for the tech rally’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
JP Morgan analyst Bruce Kasman sees a slower than expected start to the 2021 global economy,
“Our expectations that the COVID-19 second wave would be arrested early contrasts with evidence of sustained elevated case counts and a broadening of the outbreak to China and LatAm … With readings on our Google activity index (GAI) now available past the holiday season, the virus appears to have depressed global mobility materially relative to mid-December levels … As robust tech demand and a broader restocking upturn remain in place, the recovery in industrial activity continues apace. But the pullback in mobility is weighing on consumers who appear to have slowed by more than expected at year-end … While US stimulus checks were sent out earlier this month, we have yet to see a positive response in our Chase Card data. At the same, there are signs that China is pulling back on credit and fiscal supports earlier than expected in response to its impressive 4Q20 GDP performance.”
BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian warned clients that a “perverse” reaction to earnings beats might signal a market downdraft ahead. The report was called Last gasp for Tech rally (my emphasis),
“Despite Financials’ beat and overall positive 2021 guide, the sector lagged, with Growth & Tech driving the S&P 500′s 2% return last week. But we see signs of a last gasp Growth trade, and advise sticking with Value… We’re in the early innings of a quarter with no reward - in fact, a record 1.6ppt underperformance penalty - for beats (Chart 12). Are investors rewarding positive outlooks (where 2021 expectations have risen by 1.5% since Jan. 1)? Quite the opposite: so far we see a very unusual penalty for raising guidance - 20bps of negative 1-day alpha vs. the average positive 2ppt alpha since 2007. The last time we saw such a perverse market reaction to earnings was during 2Q 2000 earnings season, after which the S&P 500 fell by 13% over the next three months amid a marked change in leadership, with Value outperforming growth by over 25ppt … But what is unusual is that the best and worst performers had nothing to do with earnings outlooks. When performance decouples from fundamentals, speculative investing, or “bad micro”, is a likely culprit.’
As a firm, Morgan Stanley is the most adamant that inflation will rise sustainable in the coming months. Strategist Boris Lerner provides a list of stocks that should benefit most (my emphasis),
“Our US Economics team believes that the Fed is more likely to achieve its inflation target in this cycle, supporting their out-of-consensus call for higher inflation. Additionally, rising interest rates are a key component of our US Equity Strategy Team’s 2021 call. They believe this move could happen rapidly, leaving investors with little time to adjust positioning… Periods of Below Trend & Rising have favored Cyclical over Defensive stocks, small over large caps, Deep Value (Book/Price), and short-term mean reversion strategies – factors that have outperformed since April 2020 … If we transition into Above Trend & Rising inflation regime, it would be more supportive for Current Value (Earnings Yield, Free Cash Flow) as well as Growth factors”
The stocks Mr. Lerner expects to benefit from rising inflation are Tiffany & Co., International flavors and Fragrances, Northern Trust Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Fox Corp., State Street Corp., Smith (A.O.), Concho Resources Inc., Snap-On Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Dish Network Corp., Wabtec Corp., LKQ Corp., Tractor Supply Corp., News Corp., Royal Caribbean Corp. and Gap Inc.
"It's the classic parenting problem: take away the candy and you'll get a tantrum. But keep on suppling candy, it doesn't make things any easier," says @elerianm. "At some point you've got to really hope that the fundamentals will improve fast enough to validate the marketplace." pic.twitter.com/BSSoYVtCNv— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 25, 2021
