The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.41 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 5.8 per cent higher for 2021.

The benchmark is in the higher end of technically neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61 that is closer to the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are a lot more technically attractive index member stocks – 13 - than we’ve seen lately in today’s list, thanks to the precious metals sector. Barrick Gold Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Franco-Nevada Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. lined up behind.

Bond yield-sensitive, dividend-paying sectors are also well represented on the oversold list this week. Examples of this trend include Emera Inc. and Fortis Inc.

There are 23 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite companies trading with RSIs above the sell signal of 70. Inter Pipeline Ltd., is the most extended stock in the index, followed by TransAlta Corp., Lundin Mining Corp., Frontera Energy Corp., Cineplex Inc. and Equitable Group Inc.

There are no stocks in the benchmark making either new 52-week highs or lows, which is rare. This may indicate a higher degree of churn – rotation from one sector to another – than usual.

Last week's overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP20.1725.7134.25-11.34-14.0318.1214.43
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC24.6223.8926.90-0.95-14.6030.4021.31
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS24.9864.9873.96-9.05-23.9232.1027.49
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP25.46144.56182.25-8.71-12.0446.7137.79
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD26.6176.9194.85-10.90-15.7631.3718.03
EMA-TEMERA INC26.8949.8654.11-3.62-6.2416.5216.83
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC27.7819.6025.83-9.48-25.6333.087.75
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC27.8415.2819.53-9.29-21.2713.935.98
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP28.251.902.57-14.80-22.76#N/A N/A9.41
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B28.5455.3456.91-3.01-5.8916.5514.90
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY29.0625.2923.64-4.06-5.81#N/A N/A77.10
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD29.5046.0258.47-7.20-14.2811.859.74
FTS-TFORTIS INC29.6449.8352.84-2.31-2.3019.2317.84
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD86.7017.8013.082.7551.3423.8421.55
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP83.1011.958.894.5126.89#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP80.7115.058.7614.3634.6047.5415.21
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP80.396.313.2612.4083.49#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC78.9314.169.4315.8547.46#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC78.85121.4884.658.5220.5010.118.42
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC78.1140.1825.681.5452.56#N/A N/A7.51
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC76.4427.1022.581.8025.22#N/A N/A31.08
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD73.4329.3715.1115.4027.26#N/A N/A21.83
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B73.3429.1618.2615.9025.58131.8811.34
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS73.2528.7220.224.5631.2345.8721.07
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP73.184.662.4612.2254.5514.6718.87
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC72.7410.436.1218.8614.59#N/A N/A48.61
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC72.66115.55101.91-0.9419.4814.4713.51
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD71.576.854.417.2228.67299.79102.24
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC71.3557.5238.034.1950.34102.3039.24
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP71.3424.7418.9116.0117.4369.4311.48
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A71.308.065.1517.4413.85#N/A N/A638.62
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP71.2923.8416.461.8138.00#N/A N/A14.18
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA71.1875.6567.033.394.8712.3211.23
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO70.7636.7127.066.0212.3311.727.73
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH70.59695.183.59281.75097322.196266.889479483#N/A N/A
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A70.208.634.720.3530.5662.9716.22

Source: Bloomberg

Tickers mentioned in this story
