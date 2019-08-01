 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Let’s pause the national gloat-fest over house price gains to consider how well stocks and bonds have performed

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Let’s pause the national gloat-fest over house price gains to consider how well stocks and bonds have performed

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Add another voice to the chorus advising investors to cool it on their expectations for future gains.

“Over the next decade, we believe that investors should prepare for lower annual portfolio returns,” TD Economics said in a recent report. TD’s view of the future sounds a lot like the one found in financial assumptions produced for Canadian financial planners to use in their projections for clients. The common thread is diminished expectations.

But that’s to come. For now, let’s consider just how well the markets have performed and then assess how well our portfolios have captured these gains. Given how fixated Canadians are on the housing market, it’s possible people have missed the news about how strong stocks have bonds have been for the long-term investors who held through the past 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a quick market scorecard: The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index averaged 4.5 per cent annually over the 10 years to June 30, while the S&P/TSX composite index averaged 7.8 per cent and the S&P 500 averaged 13.6 per cent in U.S. dollars. All figures are total returns, which means bonds or dividend plus changes in bond or stock prices.

Both stocks and bonds are kicking butt lately, which is unusual. Then again, unusual developments have become usual in the 10 years since the global financial status quo was smashed in a combination recession and stock market meltdown. For the first six month of this year, bonds delivered a total return of 6.5 per cent and Canadian stocks soared 16 per cent.

Let’s turn it over to TD Economics to explain why this won’t last. TD says that with central banks expected to maintain rates around current levels, bond market gains will be more subdued in the years ahead. Bonds are at their best when rates are falling.

On stocks, TD says the Canadian and U.S. markets are projected to return 4 to 7 per cent on an average annual basis as global economic growth slows. One small bit of positive news is that cash returns are expected to be somewhat higher than they were in the past decade.

Backing up TD’s view is the most recent set of return projections from the FP Canada Standards Council, which oversees the certified financial planner (CFP) designation in Canada. I wrote about these projects not too long ago -- to quickly recap, a balanced portfolio with a cash/bonds/stocks weighting of 5/45/50 is projected to produce an average annual 3.74 per cent over the long term, after fees estimated at 1.25 per cent.

Both houses and the stock and bond market have had a pretty great decade. It’s quite possible all these assets take a breather in the years ahead.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter