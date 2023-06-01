Lithium Ionic Corp. LTH-X has been working on its Itinga project, representing a 100-per-cent interest in various claims totalling 7,700 hectares in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil. The company has nearly completed a 30,000-metre drill program that is expected to culminate in an initial mineral resource estimate for the project’s Bandeira and Galvani targets. Meanwhile, five insiders have spent a combined $525,665 buying shares in the public market so far in 2023. CEO Blake Hylands was the most recent buyer, picking up 10,000 shares at $2.76 on May 23.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

