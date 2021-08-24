 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Looking at REITs? Consider the risks ahead

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shoppers walk through Toronto’s Sherway Gardens mall in June. The timing for a return to normalcy in the economy is still in question, yet real estate investment trusts as a sector are trading at levels close to prepandemic times.

ALEX FILIPE/Reuters

The Canadian stock market is up about 70 per cent since the worst of the 2020 crash, which presents a problem for investors looking to branch into something new.

Take real estate investment trusts. “I’d like to buy some REITs or add REIT ETFs to my portfolio,” a reader told me the other day in an e-mail. “What are your thoughts on buying REITs at this time?”

My thoughts are this: It’s not an especially good time to buy REITs, but the same holds true for most of what trades on the TSX. Buy REITs for income and modest growth potential in the near term.

Story continues below advertisement

If you listed sectors that were hard hit in the pandemic, REITs would deserve a top ranking. When the pandemic first hit, it was not a great time to be a landlord of office and retail properties. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index plunged 26.6 per cent on a total return basis in the first quarter of 2020, compared with almost 21 per cent for the broad-market S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Since then, REITs have rebounded impressively with a 12-month total return of 39 per cent to July 31, compared with 29 per cent for the Composite. The timing for a return to normalcy in the economy is still in question, yet REITs as a sector are trading at levels close to prepandemic times.

Looking ahead, economic disappointments are one risk for REITs. Another risk is rising interest rates, which would occur if the economy gains momentum and inflation persists. Rising rates make the yields from REITs look less attractive and also raise the cost of financing properties.

CIBC on REITs: Time for investors to be more selective

Scotia’s top picks in REIT sector as investors search for value

However, a study done by Standard & Poor’s a few years ago found that REITs in the U.S. market have stood up to rising rates fairly well since the early 1970s. In most periods of rising rates, REITs either performed in line with the broader market or exceeded it. The most likely explanation is that the economic strength that pushes rates higher is also good for the real estate business.

Strong price growth for REITs has limited the income potential from their distributions, but you can still do much better than bonds and guaranteed investment certificates. Exchange-traded funds holding a diversified basket of REITs currently yield in the 2.8- to 4-per-cent range.

If you go the ETF route, note the comparatively hefty fees charged by some funds – management expense ratios can be as high as 0.8 per cent or more. A lower-cost option is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE-T), at 0.38 per cent.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies