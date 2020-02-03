 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

'Looks like we picked the wrong year to be bullish on global growth’ - BMO

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

I’ve seen reports that the coronavirus outbreak was getting worse and others saying the spread was slowing, but I don’t trust either enough to make any portfolio decisions. So here we are treading water, waiting for more clarity.

The larger issue for investors is that the epidemic just intensified a sell-off that was going to happen anyway. Markets had priced in a recovery in the global economy and profits as 2020 began and this upsurge is at least delayed significantly. Citi credit strategist Matt King, in a Friday research report wrote,

“It is the interaction between the risks posed by the virus, the stretched valuations of many risk assets, and the extent to which central banks are approaching the local limits of their ability to prop up markets which bothers us… The underlying truth is that a lack of desire to borrow, visible in both the Fed (Figure 8) and ECB (Figure 9) lending surveys, has rendered rate cuts relatively impotent. Investors have been able to ignore this chiefly because direct expansion of the money supply by central banks has created a positive credit impulse even when none was forthcoming elsewhere. But the more central banks have pushed market valuations away from underlying fundamentals, the greater has become the risk that at some point a fundamental shock – like the coronavirus – calls their bluff.’

“@SBarlow_ROB C: "the more central banks have pushed market valuations away from underlying fundamentals, the greater has become the risk that at some point a fundamental shock – like the coronavirus – calls their bluff" - (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "Looks like we picked the wrong year to be even modestly bullish on global growth prospects" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "The unexpected coronavirus outbreak may delay the 1Q20 production/capex uptick that had been anticipated" – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

The Financial Times provided further analysis of the relationship between pension funds desperate for yield and private equity. There are growing concerns about this trend that has spread worldwide,

“Academics have long questioned whether the internal rate of return (IRR) calculations favoured by buyout firms overstate their performance against quoted stocks. Consequently, most recent studies favour the so-called “Public Market Equivalent” measure, which takes all the cash flows between the investors and a buyout fund, net of fees, and discounts them at the rate of return on the relevant benchmark (for example the stock market). On this basis, the outperformance vanishes.”

“Pension funds and private equity: a puzzling romance” – Financial Times (paywall)

**

“De-equitization” is a new term that probably hasn’t got enough attention.

It describes a long term trend of shrinking equity markets as share buybacks and low levels of stock issuance have led to fewer equity shares available to investors. Stock prices to some extend become a function of supply and demand – with new assets continuing to be invested (a lot of it through index funds) , and fewer shares available, prices automatically move higher relative to fundamentals.

Morgan Stanley strategist Wanting Low sees the pattern continuing in 2020,

“Going forward, assuming announced IPO deals continue to run at 2019's pace and net buybacks grow by our equity strategists' earnings growth expectations, we expect equity 'net issuance' to fall by US$12bn in 2020. “

“@SBarlow_ROB MS' Lo: De-equitization continues (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Diversion: The surprise here is that a story about Don Cherry was published by Harper’s, “The World According to Grapes” – Harper’s

Tweet of the Day:

