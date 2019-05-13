 Skip to main content

Loonie 'egregiously' cheap, trade war dims outlook for mining stocks

Loonie 'egregiously' cheap, trade war dims outlook for mining stocks

Scott Barlow Market Strategist

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

On one side of the trade war, we have a White House with a history of petulance and important blind spots where rudimentary economics is concerned.

Chinese leadership has done an extraordinary job translating oceans of state-directed monetary stimulus into gross domestic product growth, but has also shown extreme prickliness on certain issues of national interests.

It’s not difficult to build an apocalyptic scenario for global markets and economy, but so far – despite Nasdaq futures down 2.6 per cent before Monday trading – the consensus view is that diplomatic stickhandling will prevent a full-blown U.S. China trade breakdown.

The market effects of the trade dispute are likely to begin with corporate spending – capital expenditure will grind to a halt until more policy clarity is apparent – and commodity prices, as China is the biggest importer of almost any commodity investors can name.

Citi analyst Heath Jansen detailed how mining stocks are already being negatively affected by trade tensions,

“Earnings momentum rolled off in the past week resulting from decline in metal prices on the back of renewed concerns of US-China trade war escalations. While the momentum is still positive year-to-date, the risks of reversal have increased. The aggregate market cap of UK big miners declined by 2% in the past week weighed by macro concerns… Q1 results for the miners were generally disappointing with most of the companies reporting below expectations. Stock prices reacted negatively to results of entire coverage’

"C: EPS momentum for miners turns negative"

"C: "Iron ore reports the lowest quarterly volumes since 2Q 14""

"(2/2) Goldman Sachs goes on to say further escalation in the trade war puts a Fed hike in play"

Scotia analysts believe the loonie is “egregiously undervalued,”

“Canada’s dollar is “egregiously” undervalued, Scotiabank said following a report Friday that showed record job gains for the country… Shifts in interest-rate differentials between the two countries “should drive additional gains for the currency moving forward, all else remaining equal,” the Scotiabank strategists wrote… “If this year’s CAD ‘flight path’ is really mimicking 2017, the USD peaked over the past week and is poised to fall sharply,” the Scotiabank strategists wrote.​”

ONEX Corp. has agreed to buy WestJet Inc. is a deal that surprised me, at least,

“In a joint statement, the companies said Onex will pay $31 a share for Calgary-based WestJet, a 67-per-cent premium over Friday’s closing price. Toronto-based Onex will make the airline a privately held company, and retain its headquarters in Calgary, according to the press release.”

Tweet of the Day:

