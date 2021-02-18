Loonie threatened as Canadians move money offshore

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Daragh Maher, Barclays’ U.S. head of foreign exchange strategy, sees a robust case for loonie appreciation,
“The case favoring the CAD is robust. The currency has fared well during previous global economic upswings, and should capitalize on the expected improvement as COVID-19 vaccines foster a marked bounce in activity. Part of this CAD sensitivity to global growth relates to the lingering importance of the energy sector to Canada’s economy. Higher oil prices have helped the CAD and should continue to do so. In fact, Canada’s economy has been outstripping consensus expectations for years and the BoC is increasingly confident about the medium-term outlook … Despite this encouraging kaleidoscope of drivers, the CAD falls into our middle ground of expected performance … The problem for the CAD is that in many instances it is a case of ‘anything the CAD can do; others can do better.’ For example, while the CAD benefits from rising risk appetite, the AUD does so too, but usually with even more vigor. Is the CAD a beneficiary of higher oil prices? Yes, but the NOK and RUB would likely get you places quicker than the CAD on this front – more slick, if you pardon the pun. In addition, BoC rhetoric and guidance is unlikely to drive CAD outperformance when rate differentials have so little traction in FX.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Barclays: CAD in good position but also global purgatory” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
BofA Securities analyst Ben Randol has a much more pessimistic view for the Canadian dollar, although it’s dependent on current negative trends continuing (my emphasis),
" Canada’s net portfolio investment (PI) balance with the rest of the world (RoW) exploded to a -C$21.9bn (-C$2.0bn debt, -C$19.9bn equity) deficit in December from a surplus of C$4.2bn (C$6.8bn debt, -C$2.6bn equity) in November … This was the result of extremely strong Canadian purchases of foreign equities. On a 3M (October-December) basis, net outflows accelerated to -C$18.7bn from -C$3.6bn previously. Canada’s bilateral net PI deficit with the US widened to -C$14.1bn (C$338mm debt, -C$14.4bn equity) in December from -C$6.5bn (-C$474mm debt, -C$6.0bn equity) in November on very strong Canadian demand for US equities . On a 3M basis, the bilateral PI deficit widened to -C$30.0bn in December from -C$27.7bn in November.
“The blowout in Canada’s net PI deficit in December was driven by stepped-up purchases of US equities as the SPX sharply outperformed the TSX. Canadian demand for US securities has been persistent, averaging C$16bn per month since April, a period over which purchases of US equities totaled C$82bn. External financing of Canada’s persistent basic balance deficits with RoW and the US has not been encouraging. On a bilateral basis vs. the US, net capital outflows of such magnitude are concerning. If flow patterns persist, CAD depreciation on a TWI and bilateral basis vs. USD becomes difficult to avoid.”
This trend surprises me. The heavy energy and metals weighting in the TSX should be benefitting from higher commodity prices and a global economic recovery but domestic investors are moving their assets out of the country.
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Canadians move their money out of the country en masse " – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
BMO senior economist Art Woo puts Canadian debt growth in global perspective,
“The Institute of International Finance’s latest estimates of changes in non-bank debt for 2020 paint a much different picture, particularly of Canada, than in prior updates. Recall that the IIF had (ahem, incorrectly) estimated that the increase in Canada’s debt/GDP ratio for the first three quarters of 2020 was outpacing the rest of the world by a whopping 30 ppts! The latest estimates show that Canada instead posted the seventh highest increase (at 39 ppts) and in reality is not that much different than most developed markets. Governments have quickly and wisely issued massive amounts of new debt in order to help cushion their respective economies from the blow of the pandemic and associated lockdowns. "
" @SBarlow_ROB Canada: Not so bad on debt growth vs world (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Newsletter: “Why Citi sees limited downside for markets even after the big rally. Plus, Canada’s big banks roar back and the bubble in hydrogen power stocks” – Globe Investor
Diversion: “How to Watch Live: NASA Drops Perseverance Rover on Mars” – Gizmodo
Tweet of the Day:
Brent oil traded near $65 a barrel as a cold blast that’s taken out almost 40% of U.S. crude production morphed into a global supply shock https://t.co/1zTbTw8Kv9 #OOTT pic.twitter.com/xCtJzKJ83V— Helen Robertson (@HelenCRobertson) February 18, 2021
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.