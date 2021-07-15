 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

The loonie is sinking fast – and the Fed is to blame

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canadian dollar has been losing ground over the past two months, but don’t pin the blame on softer commodity prices, shifting Bank of Canada monetary policies or general risk aversion among global investors.

Instead, the loonie’s retreat appears largely driven by a widespread belief the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than was expected earlier this year, because of a recovering economy and rising inflation expectations.

“We now envisage a higher floor for the U.S. dollar against other currencies,” Bipan Rai, an economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar fell to 79.3 US cents on Thursday – touching its lowest level since April, and down a total of 3.8 US cents from its recent high of 83.1 US cents on June 2.

To be sure, the loonie is no slouch. Earlier this week, it was still the top-performing currency against the U.S. dollar this year among the G10 industrialized countries.

It is also well above its recent low during the depths of COVID-19 lockdowns and the global economic downturn in March, 2020, when it fell below 70 US cents.

But the loonie has clearly lost its momentum as central banks worldwide consider withdrawing stimulus.

The Fed and the Bank of Canada slashed their interest rates during the pandemic and introduced extraordinary measures such as purchases of bonds and other assets (a policy known as quantitative easing). These measures are looking increasingly at odds with rising employment and inflation, along with declining cases of COVID-19 in Canada and the United States.

On its way up, the Canadian dollar was driven by the market’s expectations the Bank of Canada would tighten its monetary policy before the Fed, a view underscored by the Canadian central bank’s optimistic outlook in April and its subsequent tapering of asset purchases.

But this view is changing, with markets now focused on the prospect of more rapid withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Fed officials – led by chair Jerome Powell – began talking about raising interest rates earlier than expected. Some analysts forecast hikes will start as soon as next year. Fed officials are also considering tapering its asset purchases.

This is no idle chatter: U.S. inflation clocked in at 5.4 per cent in June. That’s the highest year-over-year reading since August, 2008, and suggests some sort of Fed action is needed. Canadian inflation, though also rising, is more muted, at 3.6 per cent in May.

“The U.S. recovery continues to forge ahead (stumbling a little, on supply problems), while recoveries elsewhere – I’m looking at Europe and Asia – are now facing a risk of being cut short by the Delta variant,” Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in an e-mail.

“So what looks good in the face of this? The U.S. dollar,” Ms. Lee added.

Where the loonie goes from here will depend largely on how the Fed reacts to the pace of U.S. economic growth.

Katherine Judge and Avery Shenfeld, economists at CIBC World Markets, believe the market’s recalibration of U.S. rate hikes will weigh on the Canadian dollar for the rest of 2021. They expect the dollar will end the year slightly below 79 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Next year could bring more of the same, as Canadian economic growth and inflation lag U.S. numbers.

“As a result, look for the Canadian dollar to continue to lose its luster through 2022 on more aggressive policy action from the Fed,” the economists said in a note.

However, there is a bullish case. Shaun Osborne, chief forex strategist at Bank of Nova Scotia, expects blockbuster Canadian economic data will support the case for Bank of Canada rate hikes as lockdowns are eased and lifted.

Mr. Osborne expects the central bank will remain at the forefront of global peers in withdrawing stimulus, putting the loonie on a rebound above 81 US cents as the greenback weakens over the rest of the summer.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies