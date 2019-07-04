 Skip to main content

Low drama stocks are acing it in both up and down markets

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
Whether the stock markets go up or down, conservative stocks are king.

One of the more surprising investing success stories of the past five years is how low volatility stocks have consistently trounced the broader market. Low vol investing is supposed to be about sacrificing the highest highs for stocks in order to miss the worst of market plunges. But the net effect for investors has been steady outperformance with low vol. Heard that you have to take on more risk to get better returns? The low vol story has defied that wisdom.

It won’t always do so, which means you have to be prepared if you buy a low vol exchange traded fund for the broad market to leave you in the dust at some point. But there’s no question that the low vol approach is squeezing more juice out of stocks than the broad market indexes, particularly in Canada.

Low vol ETFs are typically built using a screen for stocks with a low beta, which is a measure of price volatility in which a stock is compared to its benchmark index. Not surprisingly, this approach produces a portfolio that has less exposure to resource stocks than the S&P/TSX composite index and more exposure to utilities, consumer staples and real estate. In the market conditions of the past five years, the low vol formula has been the better fit.

A quick example: The BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB) has one- and five-year annualized returns to May 31 of 13 and 11.6 per cent, respectively. The BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (ZCN) has a one-year return of 3 per cent and a five-year gain of just under 5 per cent. Even in the strong markets of 2019, ZLB has been the winner. Its gain of 15.4 per cent from Jan. 1 through May 31 compares to 13.3 per cent for ZCN.

It’s a surprise to see low vol this competitive in a hot market for stocks. A possible explanation is that low vol ETFs are benefiting from an environment where interest rates have been retreating, an ideal environment for the rate-sensitive stocks they hold. It’s a bit of an investing paradox that the broad stock market has surged in an environment where there’s enough concern about the economy to push bond yields steadily lower. We seem to be in a kind of an “everybody wins” situation, where the more growth-oriented broad index can do well, and so can the more conservative approach of low vol stocks.

If the economy slows and stocks are negatively affected, low vol funds may well continue their reign. But if we get a return to inflation and higher interest rates, expect low vol to finally take a back seat.

