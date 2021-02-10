Lowest quality stocks lead the market

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Patrick Palfrey highlights the counter-intuitive nature of low quality stocks leading the market,
“Imagine for a moment that a portfolio manager describes their investment process as follows: they focus exclusively on companies with deteriorating or questionable business prospects, and lots of debt. They go on to highlight their fondness for companies that make poor use of invested capital, and experience large selloffs during periods of stress. While such a process might sound absurd, it is an excellent depiction of what’s been working since Pfizer’s November 6 vaccine announcement, which shifted investor focus toward the reopening process… We’re not generally fans of using price action (technicals or momentum) in forecasting the path of stocks going forward. That said, our work indicates that high volatility stocks, and those having experienced large drawdowns, perform especially well during periods of economic reacceleration. Interestingly, these signals are much stronger than fundamentally-based metrics.’
***
BofA Securities strategist Jill Carey Hall looks at the firms’ client transactions and finds investors unconvinced that bond yields will rise,
“Despite the 10yr [U.S. Treasury bond yield] climbing to the highest level in a year, sectors that are hurt by higher rates (Comm Svcs = secular growth + bond proxies, Real Estate = bond proxies) saw near record inflows last week. Our Rates strategist expect the 10yr Tsy yield to rise to 1.75% by year-end but flows into interest rate sensitive sectors suggests clients are not convinced (cover chart). We prefer medium duration cyclical stocks over the ends of the duration spectrum (high div. yield and high growth stocks)”
Markets in these U.S. sectors, communication services and real estate, are likely to become volatile if yields continue to rise.
***
An informative Financial Times report details big technology companies’ heavy investment in renewable power,
“The year was 2017, and Bezos’s wind farm christening, broadcast across Twitter, marked a turning point for the company, reflecting a surge of investment in renewable energy. At the time Amazon was not a heavyweight in the world of green power, but that has changed: last year it was the largest corporate clean energy dealmaker in the US, according to new data, as well as globally. It isn’t just Amazon: tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Facebook have become the world’s biggest corporate purchasers of clean energy. “Their influence is huge,” says Eduardo Insunza, director of global strategic customers at Iberdrola, the utility. “These guys have a lot of market power,” he adds. "
“How tech went big on green energy” – Financial Times (paywall)
“Vestas launches 15 MW offshore wind turbine, company’s largest” – Reuters
***
Diversion: “Many assumed suicides would spike in 2020. So far, the data tells a different story” – CBC
Tweet of the Day:
Copper futures hit the highest level since 2012.https://t.co/XeymCmeqqW pic.twitter.com/0dV1FFVwHX— (((The Daily Shot))) (@SoberLook) February 10, 2021
