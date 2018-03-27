Lululemon and two iconic Canadian companies are among stocks set for big moves Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica Inc. made the stretch goals.

The clothing maker ran its string of consensus-beatings earnings reports to four after the market closed Tuesday, and went one better by issuing guidance for the current fiscal year that exceeded analysts’ estimates. In after-market U.S. trading in the Nasdaq, the stock was up 8.9 per cent at one point, suggesting investors could push the shares to 52-week highs when it opens Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.33 US, once it took out restructuring charges and unusual tax items, on net revenue of $928.8 million US. The consensus forecast called for $1.27 US in EPS and just over $912 million US in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters’ Eikon.

Lululemon said it expects net revenue for its current fiscal year, to end in January 2019, to be in the range of $2.985 billion US to $3.022 billion US. It expects same-store sales, revenue from locations open at least one year, “in the mid-to-high single digits on a constant dollar basis.” Diluted earnings per share, it said, are expected to be in the range of $3.00 [US] to $3.08 [US] for the full year. Analysts’ consensus was, on average, for EPS of $3.02 US on just under $2.95 billion US sales.

The Vancouver-based company estimated first-quarter earnings of 44 to 46 cents USD per share on revenue of $612 million USD to $617 million USD. That compares with per-share adjusted earnings of 32 cents USD on revenue of $520.3 million USD a year earlier.

For Lululemon, typically a richly priced growth stock, exceeding expectations is practically required. The company beat earnings estimates each of the prior three quarters, twice by double-digit percentages.

That’s helped compensate for occasional dips, such as when it said last month that CEO Laurent Potdevin would resign when he “fell short” of its standards of conduct. The shares fell more than 3 per cent in intra-day trading Feb. 6 on the news, but closed higher than the day before. The company is continuing its CEO search and has had “a number of great candidates,” Chairman Glenn Murphy, who became executive chairman on Potdevin’s departure, said on a teleconference on Tuesday.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, in initiating coverage March 12 with a target price of $96 US, said “LULU is a rare example of a brand of this size that has protected its price integrity by avoiding reliance on recurring promos & outlet/off-price for growth.”

Two iconic Canadian names, each headed in different directions, report Wednesday morning.

The consensus estimates for BlackBerry Ltd. call, on average, for breakeven earnings on just over $216 million in revenue. As it happens, in each of the past four quarters, analysts had an average forecast of zero EPS — and the company beat each time, with EPS of 4 cents, 2 cents, 5 cents and 3 cents, respectively. (the company has beaten expectations for eight straight quarters.)

The company’s stock is subject to short-term volatility as sentiment rapidly changes — as recently as December 2016, the shares traded around $9, barely above its level when CEO John Chen took over in 2013. The shares are up more than 70 per cent since then, including a gain of nearly 20 per cent in 2018 that puts it in the top 10 for S&P/TSX Composite returns. Investors seemed wary Tuesday, though, sending Blackberry down more than 5 per cent on a day when the broader markets were down 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

While many investors will focus on the short term, Mr. Chen, who recently received a new five-year compensation package that could top $300 million US, is expected to address the company’s long-term plans to shift from an iconic maker of smartphones to what is essentially a software security company.

Meanwhile, Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co. will report its fourth-quarter results. The stock, down more than 20 per cent on the year, is one of the worst performers in the Composite and is testing the 52-week low of $8.08 it set last June.

The company is expected to show an increase in its quarterly profit, on stronger sales during the holiday shopping season, despite a slight drop in revenue from a year ago. Consensus estimates are for, on average, 60 cents of EPS on just under $4.5 billion in sales.

The average target price of $11.56, according to Eikon, suggests upside of roughly 35 per cent, as the shares closed Tuesday at $8.52. But analysts — who largely cut their target prices in recent weeks — are having trouble keeping up with the shares’ decline.

The bull case on Hudson’s Bay used to be the value of the real estate the company owned across its retail chains. As it’s sold off properties and seen the operating results of the retailers deteriorate, the bear case has been gaining the upper hand. Among the results, the company will report on its Kaufhof unit, which is reportedly suffering from rent increases — imposed by Hudson’s Bay itself.

In the U.S., major names scheduled to report before the bell Wednesday include drug retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and video-game retailer GameStop Corp.

Walgreens is forecast to report a rise in quarterly sales. helped by higher prescription volumes. GameStop is predicted to report a rise in fourth-quarter sales, as the company benefits from robust holiday sales of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X consoles.

With files from Reuters.