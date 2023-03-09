Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC analyst Dean Wilkinson published his monthly update on the REIT sector,

“Occupancy rates (with the exception of those in the office sub-sector) continue to trend upwards as robust demand and limited supply continue to drive growth. Further, the race to combat inflation (and the associated ramifications on interest rates) has continued to create headwinds for the REIT universe, with the rapid back-up in rates resulting in cap rate spreads to the 10-year yield compressing materially below their historical average … The higher rate environment continues to manifest in higher borrowing rates (~4%-6%), and may pose a headwind to FFOPU [funds from operations per unit] growth, primarily for those REITs refinancing (very) low-single-digit debt … Although uncertainty continues to underpin the broader REIT complex, our outlook for 2023 remains strong, with total return expectations for the real estate space at ~10%+, driven by modest FFO growth and a return to a more historical discount to NAVs upon a normalization of the rate environment. Valuations, Where Do We Go From Here? REITS within our coverage universe are trading at an average ~21% discount to NAV, below the long-term average of ~7%. The question that remains is whether or not reported/estimated NAVs fully represent the current landscape … All things equal, the current yield spread of ~268 bps would suggest that current prices could drop given the crossing of the GoC 10-year yield versus the REIT yield spread”

The yield spread – the difference between Canadian and U.S. bond yields – is one of the primary drivers of the loonie’s value, often eclipsing crude prices. BMO chief economist Doug Porter assesses the current outlook for the spread which includes significant risk for the domestic currency,

“With the Bank of Canada becoming the first major central bank to step to the sidelines, even as Fed Chair Powell is breathing fire, the question becomes how much the two can realistically diverge. Markets are currently priced for roughly a 75 bp further widening in the overnight spread, from the tiny gap now between the Fed’s 4.50%-to-4.75% target and the Bank’s 4.5% overnight rate. The horizontal line marks that 87.5 bp spread, and it has been surpassed on the high side twice in the past 30 years. (On the low side, it’s not at all rare to have very large discrepancies, i.e., Canadian rates far above their U.S. counterparts.) But in both of the prior episodes—in 1996/97 and in 2005/07—the Bank was able to keep rates below U.S. levels because the Canadian dollar was firm (and on fire in the second case). That’s obviously not the situation this cycle. But U.S. rates also drifted above those in Canada in 2018/19, even as the loonie was easing. So, there is certainly recent precedent for the BoC lagging the Fed— just not by as much as market pricing suggests.”

I was really surprised by the dovishness of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada statement and thus agree with Scotiabank economist Simone Arel’s take published this morning,

“BoC’s Unsustainable Status Quo … While the BoC left the door open to further rate hikes, if necessary, its communique sounded much more dovish. The BoC indicated that price pressures are expected to ease due to “weak economic growth in the next couple of quarters”, “making it more difficult for businesses to pass on higher costs to consumers”. Still, disconnecting completely from a more hawkish Fed will put a lot of downward pressure on the CAD … [which] is already below the US$0.73 level. If the BoC persists, we could see the CAD moving toward the low-end of its 8-yr range (US$0.69 to US$0.82). In addition, we note that core CPI still hovers above 5%, which is well above its target. If we have another strong employment print this Friday (the economy added 255k jobs in the last few months), along with sustained wage growth, taking an extended pause could prove “mission impossible”. ... Based on overnight index swaps (OIS), odds of a rate cut by the end of 2023 have vanished since the Jan 25 meeting and the terminal rate now stands around 4.75% in early fall. "

