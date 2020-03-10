Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Futures markets indicate a sharply higher equity market open after yesterday’s unpleasantness.
Citi global strategist Robert Buckland is now looking for an entry point for new buying as he detailed in a Tuesday research report titled “Make Me Bullish, But Not Quite Yet,”
“We have cut our MSCI All Country World Index target to 625 (currently trading at 560). This reflects our new forecast of a 10% contraction in global EPS over 2020 ... Our Bear Market Checklist told us to stay away in 2007. It told us buy the dips in 2011, 2015-16 and 2018. It wants us to buy this one as well. Spreads Need To Tighten: While central bank support is welcome, lower rates haven’t provided consistent support to equities in the past. A tightening in credit spreads would be much more helpful. PMIs Need To Turn: The global PMI is falling and likely to fall further. Previous equity market recoveries have been accompanied by rising PMIs. That can only happen once the coronavirus is contained.”
“@SBarlow_ROB C's Buckland from "Make Me Bullish, But Not Quite Yet"’ – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Despite the apparent market bounce, the big medium-term risk remains a major dislocation in corporate bond markets, as I wrote in a column in print today, Morgan Stanley analyst Srikanth Sankaran attempted to survey the damage in “Oil Price Impact on Global Credit,”
“The fall in oil prices exacerbates the stresses in US credit. Unlike 2016, the risks are not limited to the high yield market alone. We estimate that US$348bn of FTSE Russell IG index-eligible debt is BBB rated, and a significant portion of it is at risk of being downgraded. In leveraged credit, the market value of energy debt is US$142bn, US$88bn of which is in the E&P and services subsectors. We expect energy defaults to breach the 2016 peaks.”
Practically speaking, the danger would occur if BBB-rated corporates were downgraded to junk, forcing many portfolio managers (those not permitted to hold high yield issues by fund rules) to sell into an illiquid market. Severe price declines in corporate bond prices and a subsequent spike in business borrowing costs in debt markets would then ripple through the whole complex, and equity prices.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “We expect energy defaults to breach the 2016 peaks” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“Is the longest bull market in history over?” – Barlow, Inside the Market
“Music stops for stock markets’ great bull run” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
CIBC’s under-followed interest rate strategist Ian Pollick‘s outlook for the domestic economy took a turn for the bleak in his Monday research report “Winter. Is. Here,”
“The threat level to the Canadian economy has increased markedly over the past 48hrs. Recent developments in the energy market now increase the subjective probability of an outright recession, a threat which was already quite potent on the back of COVID-19 spillovers alone. The problem of course is that falling oil prices of this magnitude create a highly negative terms-of-trade shock for Canada at a time where any benefit of lower energy prices is unlikely to be harvested by households… non-residential capital expenditures intentions for Canada showed that the agricultural, forestry & fishing sectors were looking to lower investment by almost 11.0% this year, while mining, oil & gas sectors were looking to shrink investment by a more modest 1.40%. Falling global demand for commodities will exacerbate these investment intentions lower.”
“ @SBarlow_ROB CM’s Pollick on Cdn economy: “Winter.Is.Here.” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Newsletter: “If the U.S. corporate bond market gives way, it’s time for equity investors to head for the exits, de-risk their portfolios, and prepare for a bear market” – Globe Investor
Diversion: RIP to actor Max von Sydow, “These are the nine best performances of his immense career” – The Ringer
Tweet of the day:
U.S. junk-bond spreads jumped almost a full percentage point yesterday, the biggest one-day move since October 2008, to 6.42 percentage points above benchmark rates, almost twice the extra yield paid on the debt earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/obqtMkehQI— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) March 10, 2020