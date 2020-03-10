 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Make me bullish, but not quite yet’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Futures markets indicate a sharply higher equity market open after yesterday’s unpleasantness.

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland is now looking for an entry point for new buying as he detailed in a Tuesday research report titled “Make Me Bullish, But Not Quite Yet,”

Story continues below advertisement

“We have cut our MSCI All Country World Index target to 625 (currently trading at 560). This reflects our new forecast of a 10% contraction in global EPS over 2020 ... Our Bear Market Checklist told us to stay away in 2007. It told us buy the dips in 2011, 2015-16 and 2018. It wants us to buy this one as well. Spreads Need To Tighten: While central bank support is welcome, lower rates haven’t provided consistent support to equities in the past. A tightening in credit spreads would be much more helpful. PMIs Need To Turn: The global PMI is falling and likely to fall further. Previous equity market recoveries have been accompanied by rising PMIs. That can only happen once the coronavirus is contained.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C's Buckland from "Make Me Bullish, But Not Quite Yet"’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Despite the apparent market bounce, the big medium-term risk remains a major dislocation in corporate bond markets, as I wrote in a column in print today, Morgan Stanley analyst Srikanth Sankaran attempted to survey the damage in “Oil Price Impact on Global Credit,”

“The fall in oil prices exacerbates the stresses in US credit. Unlike 2016, the risks are not limited to the high yield market alone. We estimate that US$348bn of FTSE Russell IG index-eligible debt is BBB rated, and a significant portion of it is at risk of being downgraded. In leveraged credit, the market value of energy debt is US$142bn, US$88bn of which is in the E&P and services subsectors. We expect energy defaults to breach the 2016 peaks.”

Practically speaking, the danger would occur if BBB-rated corporates were downgraded to junk, forcing many portfolio managers (those not permitted to hold high yield issues by fund rules) to sell into an illiquid market. Severe price declines in corporate bond prices and a subsequent spike in business borrowing costs in debt markets would then ripple through the whole complex, and equity prices.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “We expect energy defaults to breach the 2016 peaks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

“Is the longest bull market in history over?” – Barlow, Inside the Market

“Music stops for stock markets’ great bull run” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

CIBC’s under-followed interest rate strategist Ian Pollick‘s outlook for the domestic economy took a turn for the bleak in his Monday research report “Winter. Is. Here,”

“The threat level to the Canadian economy has increased markedly over the past 48hrs. Recent developments in the energy market now increase the subjective probability of an outright recession, a threat which was already quite potent on the back of COVID-19 spillovers alone. The problem of course is that falling oil prices of this magnitude create a highly negative terms-of-trade shock for Canada at a time where any benefit of lower energy prices is unlikely to be harvested by households… non-residential capital expenditures intentions for Canada showed that the agricultural, forestry & fishing sectors were looking to lower investment by almost 11.0% this year, while mining, oil & gas sectors were looking to shrink investment by a more modest 1.40%. Falling global demand for commodities will exacerbate these investment intentions lower.”

“ @SBarlow_ROB CM’s Pollick on Cdn economy: “Winter.Is.Here.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Newsletter: “If the U.S. corporate bond market gives way, it’s time for equity investors to head for the exits, de-risk their portfolios, and prepare for a bear market” – Globe Investor

Diversion: RIP to actor Max von Sydow, “These are the nine best performances of his immense career” – The Ringer

Tweet of the day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies