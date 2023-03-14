Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Tuesday with key inflation figures due ahead of the opening bell and concern over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continuing to cloud sentiment. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures edged higher.

In the early premarket period, all three key indexes were up after a volatile session on Monday. The Dow closed down 0.28 per cent yesterday, marking a fifth straight day of declines. The S&P 500 slid 0.15 per cent while the Nasdaq rose 0.45 per cent. In Canada, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Monday’s session down 0.94 per cent.

“U.S. stock futures and European markets are very anxious, with expectations hanging by a thread that SVB’s contagion would not spread further,” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer with Zaye Capital Markets, said in a note.

“The fact is that this is a long-awaited occurrence, and it is doubtful that traders’ trust can be restored until central banks offer assurance that they have comprehended the issue.”

The Globe reports this morning that Canada’s banking regulator is increasing its monitoring of domestic banks’ financial health as the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure ripples through markets, even after U.S. leaders introduced rare measures designed to avoid repeating the run on deposits that toppled the tech-lending leader. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions took control of SVB’s Canadian operations on Sunday, and on Monday the regulator took steps to begin daily check-ins with banks that will enable it to monitor their liquidity, according to two sources with knowledge of the decision.

Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. inflation figures for February, due ahead of the start of trading. In the wake of the failure of SVP, traders are now questioning the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. Markets are weighing whether the central bank by will hike by a quarter percentage point or hold steady. The decision is due next week.

“Some think that if today’s inflation data is not sufficiently soft, the Fed should continue hiking by 50 basis points,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Some others think that the Fed should simply hike by another 25bp this month and signal a pause starting from the next meeting – which would be the smoothest solution of all for the market. An increasing number of investors and bank analysts including Goldman Sachs believe that the Fed will skip the March rate hike.”

Economists are expecting the overall annual rate of U.S. inflation to come in at 6 per cent, down from 6.4 per cent in January. The core rate, which excludes food and energy costs, is expected to be about 5.5 per cent in February, slightly below the 5.6 per cent seen a month earlier.

In Canada, shareholders of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. and IAA Inc. are set to vote today on a deal that would see Ritchie Bros. acquire the U.S. company. Ritchie Bros. has said the deal will unlock “substantial additional value” for the two companies, although some investors have expressed opposition to the transaction.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.35 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.71 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 2.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.27 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down in early trading as market volatility continues to weigh and traders await fresh U.S. supply figures later in the day.

The day range on Brent was US$79.11 to US$80.92 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.07 to US$74.90.

On Monday, Brent fell to its lowest since January as concern over the state of the financial sector roiled broader markets. WTI hit its lowest since December.

“Oil prices are caught in a whipsaw of global financial contagion risk,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“The bigger worry in cross-asset sentiment is that the spillover from U.S. banking stress could lead worldwide banks to curtail lending to the real economy and therefore tighten broader financial conditions, amplifying the growth drag already underway.”

One way or another, he said, global consumer confidence will take a significant hit, “which usually squashes any upcoming travel plans that involve planes, trains and automobiles.”

This afternoon, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with the release of fresh figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

More official numbers follow on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels in the week to March 10.

In other commodities, gold prices traded near a five-week high as markets speculate that the Fed could pull back on rate hikes at next week’s meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,910.80 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, after rising more than 2 per cent on Monday to hit its highest since Feb. 3.

U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,915.00.

“Gold investors backed up the truck yesterday on the premise the Fed will have little option to ensure that ample dollars are in the system event against the backdrop of sticky inflation,” Mr. Innes said.

“With real yields toppling, gold was in vogue.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar slid as its U.S. counterpart recouped some of the previous session’s losses against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.72 US cents to 72.98 US cents in the predawn period.

Canadian investors will get a reading on January factory sales this morning. The estimate is a rise of 3.9 per cent with new orders up 4.5 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, rose 0.3 per cent to 104 on Tuesday, partially reversing Monday’s 0.94-per-cent fall, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was last 0.36-per-cent lower at US$1.069 after hitting its best level in a month on Monday of US$1.075.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.79 per cent to 134.25 yen, reversing some of Monday’s 1.4-per-cent decline, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.59 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell as markets reassess expectations on the Fed’s rate plans. On Monday, 10-year yields slid to 3.418 per cent, from more than 4 per cent last week.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press