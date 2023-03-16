Equities

Wall Street futures hovered around break even early Thursday after intense volatility in the previous session. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading near the flat line. On Wednesday, all three saw a deep rout early in the day on continued worries about the banking sector but managed to pare losses by the close. The Dow finished down 0.87 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.7 per cent while the Nasdaq edged up 0.05 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 1.6 per cent.

“Amid recent stresses in the U.S. banking system, a consensus is building that the Fed will not raise rates at its March meeting, given concerns that doing so could undermine aggressive efforts by policymakers to shore up the financial system,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Indeed, since the 450-basis-point increase in the fund’s rate over the past year was a huge factor behind the banking system stresses, it seems reasonable to pause rate hikes while the Fed observes if the recent policy measures to stabilize the banking system produce the intended result.”

Markets drew some support early Thursday from news that Credit Suisse will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($74-billion) from the Swiss central bank under emergency credit lines, following a sharp drop in the lender’s share price Wednesday. Shares jumped more than 30 per cent at the European open.

In Canada, investors will get results from Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd. ahead of the market open.

Last week, Empire CEO Michael Medline appeared along with other grocery executives to face questions at a parliamentary committee studying food price inflation at the grocery store. Mr. Medline told the committee that Empire is operating on “paper thin profit margins” of 2.5 per cent. “We at Empire are not profiting from inflation. It doesn’t matter how many times you say it, write it or tweet it. It is simply not true,” he said.

On the economics side, Canadians will get a reading on wholesale trade for January. Economists are forecasting an increase of 0.3 per cent from the month before.

In the U.S., weekly jobless claims numbers are due ahead of the opening bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.68 per cent. The European Central Bank is due to make its next policy decision this morning.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.90 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.95 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.80 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.72 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices bounced in early trading after the previous session’s rout as news of a financial lifeline for Credit Suisse helped ease jitters in the broader market.

The day range on Brent was US$73.59 to US$74.99 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$67.52 to US$68.75. Both saw share losses on Wednesday. Since last Friday, Brent has lost about 10 per cent while WTI is down 11 per cent over that period.

“Bank stress weighed heavily on energy prices as it worsened the prospects of global growth – and that despite the set of good economic data from China,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Saudi Arabia energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that OPEC+ will stick to production cuts agreed upon in October until the end of the year, but the attention is heavily on the demand side right now,” she noted.

Earlier this week, OPEC raised its China demand forecast for 2023 and a monthly report from the International Energy Agency on Wednesday flagged an expected boost to oil demand from resumed air travel and China’s economic reopening, Reuters reported.

However, supply issues continue to cause some concerns.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week by 1.6 million barrels, more than analysts had been expecting.

Gold prices, meanwhile steadied. Spot gold ticked 0.1-per-cent lower to US$1,916.89 per ounce early Thursday morning, after jumping more than 1 per cent to US$1,937.28 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slid 0.5 per cent to US$1,922.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer early Thursday while its U.S. counterpart pulled back somewhat against a basket of major currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.58 US cents to 72.88 US cents in the predawn period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was down 0.34 per cent at 104.29.

The euro was up 0.4 per cent at US$1.06225 having lost 1.4 per cent a day earlier, its biggest percentage fall in six months, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar was last down 0.5 per cent against the yen at 132.77.

Britain’s pound was up 0.3 per cent at US$1.20890.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.519 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

ECB Monetary Policy meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade sales for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press