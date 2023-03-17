Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday after some of the biggest U.S. lenders agreed to deposit US$30-billion in First Republic Bank in a bid to shore up confidence in the financial system. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were firmer.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all above water in the early premarket period but saw a degree of choppiness set in as the session progressed . All three finished Thursday up and were on track for weekly gains heading into the session, with the Nasdaq popping more than 5 per cent for its best week since November. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.83 per cent but was down roughly 1 per cent on the week so far.

Markets found support in an unconventional private sector rescue for U.S. regional bank First Republic, designed to contain an emerging crisis in the sector. The Globe’s Tim Kiladze and Stefanie Marotta report that the agreement was brokered by the U.S. government, but is funded by 11 of the country’s largest lenders and investment banks. Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, known as the Big Four U.S. banks, are leading the effort with US$5-billion each.

“The fact that American institutions banded together to preserve First Republic Bank sends a message to speculators that they should be cautious when betting against the US financial system. Their actions have shown that Wall Street banks, as well as policymakers, are prepared to preserve the American financial system,” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer with Zaye Capital Markets, said in an early note on Friday.

Traders are now looking ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve rate announcement. A volatile week had led some to speculate that the central bank, which had earlier been seeing delivering another 50-basis-point rate hike, might pullback. However, the European Central Bank on Thursday, faced with balancing the need to fight inflation with market volatility, opted to push ahead with a half percentage point rate increase.

“The ECB’s clear focus on inflation, and not on bank stress, reinforced the expectation of a 25bp hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The ECB decision came as a hint that the Fed could also play down stress in banking sector, highlight that the liquidity issues could be addressed with available tools and keep focus on economic data.”

In this country, Quebec-based cannabis Hexo Corp. reported a narrower net loss of $11.1-million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $690.3-million, which included $616 million in one-time impairment charges, in the same period a year ago. Hexo’s net revenue for the second quarter totalled $24.2-million, down 54 per cent from a year earlier and down 32 per cent from the previous quarter.

Friday morning, earnings are also due from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.94 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.1 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.87 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.64 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were firmer but looked set for their worst weekly showing since December amid turbulence in the broader market.

The day range on Brent was US$74.45 to US$75.75 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$68.07 to US$69.35.

Both benchmarks saw modest gains early Friday morning but remain down about 10 per cent for the week so far. That’s the worst weekly decline since late last year.

“Monetary policy continues to get more restrictive as central banks continue to deliver more rate hikes,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Global recession risks have never been greater and that is bad news for the crude demand outlook. The initial move lower for crude however might not last as traders might grow confident this will be the last rate hike for the ECB and that next week the Fed will stop after delivering one more.”

Prices drew some support from news of a meeting Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak on Thursday to discuss global markets and OPEC+’s efforts to maintain stability.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to OPEC+’s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023, Reuters reported.

Gold prices, meanwhile, looked set for their best weekly performance since November as the global banking crisis heightened bullion’s appeal as a safe-haven holding.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per at US$1,931.90 per ounce by early Friday morning. Bullion has risen about 3.4 per cent this week, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,936.10.

“Gold’s rally over the past week was rather impressive but might be out of steam,” Mr. Moya said.

“Wall Street is going to keep its eye on the banking sector but for this news cycle it appears optimism is growing that this banking crisis will be contained. If the news flow is more about efforts to support Credit Suisse and First Republic , then we might see risk appetite attempt a comeback here and that could have gold give up some of the recent rally.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, helped by improved risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a basket of currencies in the wake efforts to restore stability to the banking sector.

The day range on the loonie was 72.79 US cents to 73.12 US cents in the predawn period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, fell 0.31 per cent to 104.07.

The euro, which saw a fairly muted reaction to Thursday’s decision by the ECB to hike interest rates by half a percentage point, was up 0.33 per cent at US$1.0647 by early Friday morning.

Britain’s pound edged up 0.4 per cent to US$1.2159, while the Swiss franc rose 0.35 per cent. Earlier in the week, the franc plunged the most against the U.S. dollar in a day since 2015, according to Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.539 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

FedEx Corp raised its fiscal 2023 profit forecast, citing progress on its plan to shave $3.7 billion in costs from the global delivery firm’s operations. Shares jumped 11 per cent in premarket trading after executives boosted their fiscal 2023 adjust profit forecast to $13.80 to $14.40 per share. In December, their forecast called for profits of $12.50 to $13.50 per share. “Our cost actions are taking hold, driving an improved outlook for the current fiscal year,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for February.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press