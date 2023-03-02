Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Thursday with interest rates and earnings continuing to dominate sentiment. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were also weaker with bank earnings wrapping up.

In the early premarket period, S&P and Nasdaq futures were in the red while Dow futures hovered close to break even. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq ended down 0.66 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.47 per cent. The Dow managed a modest 0.02-per-cent gain. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session 0.19-per-cent higher.

“March Mayhem could see tremendous volatility once we get a look at the February [U.S.] labor market report and possible downward January revisions,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The February [U.S.] inflation report is also expected to show modest decline, but any hot pricing data could keep the bond market selloff going.”

In Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank brings earnings season for this country’s biggest lenders to a close, reporting its first-quarter figures this morning.

On Wednesday, Royal Bank and National Bank reported lower first-quarter profit, hit by higher loan-loss provisions, but both also managed to beat analysts’ forecasts. Earlier, CIBC and Bank of Montreal also managed to top market expectations while Bank of Nova Scotia missed analyst’s forecasts.

“In a few ways, [Royal Bank]’s Q1 results followed many of the trends that we’ve observed from the Big Six group this quarter,” Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim said in a note.

“While trading did provide a boost to the results, that was overshadowed by an even sharper area of focus, which was net interest margins and expenses.”

Elsewhere, Canadian investors also get results Thursday from energy companies Canadian Natural Resources and Crescent Point Energy.

Ahead of the start of trading, Canadian Natural reported adjusted net earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $2.27 per share. Profit in the quarter was hit by the impact of severe winter weather on production.

On Wall Street, shares of Salesforce were up more than 14 per cent in premarket trading after the cloud-based software provider delivered upbeat fourth-quarter results and offered a positive first quarter revenue forecast above analysts forecasts.

On Thursday, results are due from retailer Costco after the closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.25 per cent. Consumer price inflation in the euro zone eased to 8.5 per cent in February from 8.6 per cent a month earlier. Economists had been looking for a reading closer to 8.2 per cent in the most recent report.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.58 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.06 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.92 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices shook off early losses and turned higher despite figures showing another rise in U.S. weekly inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$83.83 to US$84.85 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.23 to US$78.28. Both benchmarks rose about 1 per cent on Wednesday, helped by positive factory data out of China.

“Oil looks like it will stay stuck in a trading range, but the risk are clearly to the upside,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“Some traders might be waiting until we get a better sense of what will be the peak rate after next Friday’s [U.S.] nonfarm payroll report.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information administration said crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels. That was the tenth straight week of higher weekly U.S. crude inventories.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,832.60 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,838.30.

“Bullion traders appear to be growing confident that they have priced in peak Fed tightening,” Mr. Moya said.

“A lot of uncertainty remains going forward, but it appears the king dollar rebound might not be as big as some traders were initially thinking.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies, boosted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The day range on the loonie was 73.34 US cents to 73.63 US cents ahead of the North American opening bell.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others - rose 0.39 per cent to 104.79, boosted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and after Federal Reserve official Neel Kashkari left the door open to a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in March, Reuters reported.

The euro rose 0.9 per cent after a higher-than-forecast reading on euro-zone inflation raised expectations that interest rates in Europe will have to remain higher for longer.

Britain’s pound was down 0.5 per cent to US$1.1964 after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said “nothing is decided” on future rate increases.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.036 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Tesla Inc will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil when it will debut a much-awaited affordable electric vehicle. Shares fell in after hours trading following the company’s investor day from its Texas headquarters. More than a dozen Tesla executives led by Musk discussed everything from a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy to the company’s innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service. -Reuters

Economic news

Euro zone CPI and jobless rate

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 25.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q4.

