Equities

Wall Street futures were in the red early Monday morning after UBS Group agreed to buy embattled Credit Suisse Group in an all-share deal worth US$3.25-billion in a bid to stem the banking crisis. Major European markets started lower with bank stocks under pressure. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to Wall Street’s key indexes were all underwater. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all saw losses on Friday but the Nasdaq and S&P still managed gains for the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.77 per cent on Friday, capping a losing week.

“The next few hours of trading will give us a better picture on whether the crisis is contained,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn’t concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB and the government.”

Both Credit Suisse and UBS shares were lower in early trading in Europe.

Meanwhile, markets are also awaiting the next Fed rate decision on Wednesday. Markets are now expecting the central bank to raise rates by a quarter percentage point, although some analysts still suggest the Fed could hold steady as a result of uncertainty still surrounding the financial sector. Last week, the European Central Bank raised rates by half a percentage point, citing continuing concerns about high inflation.

“Now as a result of some significant financial contagion caused by poor risk management practices at a number of small U.S. tech lenders, and a loss of confidence in Credit Suisse after a major shareholder ruled out putting in more capital, we could well find that we’re at or close to a rate hike peak,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“That doesn’t mean rates will come down quickly however, it just means that rates could stay at highly elevated levels for a long time to come in the hope that inflation will eventually return to target over a much longer period of time.”

In Canada, the key economic event comes Tuesday with the release of February inflation figures from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting the headline rate of inflation to pull back to 5.4 per cent, from 5.9 per cent in January.

“RBC Economics expects that headline CPI inflation (Tuesday) slipped to 5.4 per cent year-over-year from 5.9 per cent in January as energy CPI may move below year-ago levels for the first time in two years,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said in note.

“More importantly, the preferred core measures - CPI trim and median - are expected to continue to moderate on a three-month moving average basis. That together with narrowing breadth of inflation pressure suggests persistent easing in fundamental price pressure, which should be enough to keep the BoC on hold through the rest of the year.”

Notes from the Bank of Canada’s most recent rate decision will be released on Wednesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was down 0.95 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.1 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.87 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.65 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early trading, touching their lowest level in more than a year at one point, as markets remained volatile and economic concerns linger ahead of this week’s Fed decision.

The day range on Brent was US$70.12 to US$73.74 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$64.12 to US$67.45. In early trading, both bench markets fell to their lowest level since late 2021.

“No, if and or buts; price action in oil and safe-havens gold and yen suggests folks are still spooked, hinting we are in the process of devolving from a bank to an economic crisis when growth becomes more concerning than the crisis itself,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“And if that proves accurate, a negative equity-bond correlation should see gold push higher and oil continues to tank.”

Monday’s price action comes after UBS’ historic deal to buy Credit Suisse, in an attempt to stem the current crisis in the banking sector. Following the announcement, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks pledged to enhance market liquidity and support other banks.

As well, markets are anticipating another rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the week, adding to concerns that high borrowing costs aimed at heading off high inflation could slow global economic growth.

Meanwhile, gold prices jumped as continued uncertainty drove investors to safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 1 per cent at US$2,007.30 per ounce by early Monday morning, after sliding 1 per cent earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures climbed 2 per cent to US$2,012.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower while its U.S. counterpart was little changed against a group of currencies and the safe-haven yen advanced.

The day range on the loonie was 72.74 US cents to 73.07 US cents in the predawn period.

Canadian investors will get fresh inflation figures on Tuesday followed by retail sales numbers on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 103.79, following last week’s 0.73 per cent fall.

The yen - long seen as a safe currency to hold at times of stress - rallied as a drop in Asian bank stocks overnight spread to Europe on Monday, Reuters reported.

The U.S. dollar slid to its lowest since Feb. 10 at 130.55 yen, and was last down 0.75 per cent at 130.83.

The euro was down 0.11 per cent at US$1.065, while the British pound was up 0.14 per cent at US$1.22.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.332 per cent in the premarket period.

Economic news

Germany producer price index for February; UK housing prices

With Reuters and The Canadian Press