Equities

Wall Street futures were wavered early Friday with familiar themes of banking concerns and rate hikes dominating. Major European markets were weaker with bank stocks under pressure. TSX futures were up slightly weaker.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all hovering near break even in the early premarket period. All three managed to finish higher on Thursday after a choppy session and are positive for the week so far. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.37 per cent yesterday but was up 0.25 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session.

“The new market game is being played between two camps: ‘the financial stress and how the authorities are dealing or promising to deal with potential renewed turmoil’ camp, and ‘the recession worries’ camp,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“While the recession worries are not entirely bad for the stock valuations – at least in the immediate term, as they pull the yields lower, the financial stress is much less welcome, and there is a much stronger consensus among investors that… financial stress is bad.”

Markets drew some support on Thursday from comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who said the United States has more tools available to battle contagion in the banking sector if necessary.

“As I have said, we have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion. And they are tools we could use again,” Ms. Yellen said in prepared remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

In Canada, markets get a reading on retail sales for January before the start of trading. Economists are looking for an increase of about 0.7 per cent for the month, inline with Statistics Canada’s advance reading.

On the corporate side, Magnet Forensics Inc. shareholders voted in favour of U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo’s $1.8-billion takeover of the cybersecurity company. The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company announced the approval during a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.95 per cent in morning trading with bank stocks sliding. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.28 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.67 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker but on track for a weekly gain.

The day range on Brent was US$74.60 to US$76.32 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$68.63 to US$70.38.

Both benchmarks closed down about 1 per cent yesterday but are still up between 3 per cent and 4 per cent for the week so far, recouping some of the previous week’s losses amid heightened market volatility.

“The bears have been in control as many energy traders remain unconvinced that the demand will be improving enough to bring down stockpiles,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The key takeaway from the FOMC meeting for energy traders is that the Fed is probably going to send this economy into a recession. China’s reopening story remains subdued and that is keeping oil grounded around the low US$70s.”

Prices saw some downward pressure after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve could take years. The White House said in October it would buy back oil for the SPR when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel.

Ms. Granholm told lawmakers that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are currently at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year, Reuters reported.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,986.40 per ounce early Friday morning, after two strongly positive sessions. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,988.90. Gold topped US$2,000 an ounce earlier this week, hitting its best level in more than a year, on safe-haven demand.

“A run to record territory is not that far away and could happen if financial stability concerns do note ease,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. dollar edged up after touching its lowest level in more than a month during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 72.66 US cents to 72.96 US cents early Friday morning. The Canadian dollar is down 0.15 per cent against the greenback over the last five days and off more than 1 per cent for the year so far.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, was up 0.39 per cent at 102.93 in the early premarket period.

The index touched a seven-week low of 101.91 on Thursday but managed to finish the session with a small gain, its first in six trading days, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was flat at US$1.2285, having touched a seven-week high of $1.2341 on Thursday in volatile trading. The euro was up 0.03 per cent at US$1.0833, slightly below the seven-week high of US$1.0930 seen on Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.343 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

The Globe’s Irene Galea reports Canada’s telecom regulator has asked Rogers Communications Inc. to disclose the details of its network-sharing agreements with Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron as part of its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., in response to allegations that the agreements violate the Telecommunications Act and could stifle competition through price discrimination. The network-sharing agreements are a key issue with Rogers Communications Inc.’s proposed $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

Deutsche Bank shares fell for a third day on Friday, after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before fuelled concerns about the overall stability of Europe’s banks. Deutsche shares, which have lost a fifth of their value so far this month, were last down 5.5% at 8.843 euros (US$9.57), not far off Monday’s five-month low. -Reuters

Economic news

Euro area manufacturing and services PMIs. UK consumer confidence, retail sales, and PMIs.

830 am ET: Canada retail sales for January.

830 am ET: U.S. durable orders for February. Consensus is for a 1.5% rise.

830 am ET: U.S. global PMIs

With Reuters and The Canadian Press