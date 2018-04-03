Market ‘breaks’ and will need three months to heal

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

I think technical analysis is the immediate quantification of sentiment for each asset price so if I think equity market action on both sides of the border will be dominated by sentiment in the short term, technical analysis matters a great deal.

Ritholtz Wealth Management director of research Michael Batnick noted that the S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time in 443 days. UBS published research predicting that an arbitrary decision making process in the White House will prolong market volatility.

“‘The Trump administration’s unorthodox and unpredictable decision-making is likely to keep markets on edge, especially as global trade takes center stage in policy discussions,’ [UBS Wealth Management] wrote. ‘Markets may remain choppy over the next few days as we await Friday’s payroll report and the kick-off of first-quarter earnings season next week.’”

“Trump’s Decision-Making Looks Set to Keep Markets on Edge: UBS Wealth” – Bloomberg

“@RANsquawk Useful chart from Deutsche via the Daily Shot following yesterday’s sell-off. “History suggests that it should take 2-3 months for the S&P 500 to bottom” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“The Break” – Irrelevant Investor

“Last Line of Technical Defense Under Siege Across Risk Assets” – Kawa, Bloomberg

Counterpoint: “@JeffMacke “Uncertainty?! You want to talk uncertainty...!” - Old Man. Turnaround Tuesday Superman was released in Sept 1941 with the Dow ~115. The $DJI bottomed at 92 (on <50% avg volume) in April of ’42. If you waited for DDay certitude you missed 65%. $SPX fiendbear.com/bear1939.htm “ – Twitter

“Stocks Lose Critical Buyer at Worst Time” – Bloomberg

“Goldman Sachs Sees Equity Volatility Spillover, Urges Hedging” – Bloomberg

When the CEO of a major domestic banks warns about lack of competitiveness in the Canadian economy, it’s clearly getting to be a big issue,

“RBC president and CEO Dave McKay discussed some of his biggest concerns about Canadian competitiveness, particularly those related to recent U.S. tax reforms, during a recent interview. McKay told The Canadian Press that a “significant” investment exodus to the U.S. is already underway, especially in the energy and clean-technology sectors. The flight of capital, McKay added, will likely be followed by a loss of talent, which means the next generation of engineers, problem solvers and intellectual property could be created not north of the border, but south of it instead.”

We tend to think of comepetitiveness as an issue affecting foreign money inflows, but the longer the TSX remains weak, and more investors put assets in U.S. equities, they are also voting with their money on the future of the domestic economy.

“RBC warns investment outflow from Canada already underway in ‘real time’” – CTV

Optimistic forecasts on electric vehicle sales made lithium mining a popular investment theme, but these stocks are now getting thrashed,

“Lithium ETFs Tumble On Tesla Woes and Supply Challenges” – Bloomberg

“Dormant Swedish Mine Comes Alive in Rush for Car Batteries” – Bloomberg

“These commodities benefit most from new technology” – Barlow, Inside the Market

