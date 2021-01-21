 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Market euphoria reaching danger levels: Bank of America

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian warned clients that markets overall were approaching the highest levels of euphoria since the financial crisis and likely returns on the S&P 500 are well below average for the next decade. The strategist does see opportunity in small cap value stocks,

“Following a 16% gain in 2020, stocks now trade at 22.5x earnings, largely in line with the August peak level (22.7x), despite a ~40bps jump in the 10-year yield. Sentiment has been getting more euphoric, as our Sell Side Indicator - a contrarian sentiment model - is at the closest level to the “Sell” threshold since the financial crisis. Stocks still look more attractive to bonds (albeit less so than before), but valuations suggest equity returns are likely to be sub-average (~5%) over the next decade … we still continue to prefer small caps over large caps for 2021 … One of the reasons is relative valuation, where despite elevated captions for both size segments vs, their own histories, small caps’ relative P/E vs. large caps is still at a two-decade low, suggesting more re-rating potential (or de-rating for large)’

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Extreme froth, prefer small over large cap” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Christopher Danely is really bullish on semiconductor stocks in the short term,

“We expect substantial upside to estimates during earnings season, driven by double ordering and inventory builds resulting from extending lead times. Our checks indicate that lead times are stretching out amid shortages of various components from microprocessors to power management. As we stated in our December note, we recommend investors buy any dips as we believe the upside from inventory build and double ordering should last at least two quarters. We are also moving Micron to our top pick, replacing Qualcomm. Our Buy-rated stocks are MU, TXN, QCOM, ADI, ON, AVGO, NVDA, LRCX and MRVL… We expect consensus estimates to increase substantially during earnings season as a combination of better-than-expected demand and conservative capacity additions by semiconductor companies has resulted in shortages and extended lead times… Remember Rule #7 - Buy semis when lead times go out.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi is very bullish on semis” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The Financial Times’ Alphaville site quoted Goldman Sachs research showing that companies with no profits are leading the market, adding to fears of an overheated market,

Story continues below advertisement

“[The chart] shows a Goldman Sachs constructed index of non-profitable US listed firms, and it’s fair to say that after a few years of trundling sideways these companies’ share prices have done rather well since the Covid crash… Ay caramba! … Now there are two ways to frame this … One is that the stock market has totally lost its marbles, and in a bid to make as much money in as little time as possible has decided to become one giant momentum trade which consumes ever more of itself as it feeds itself. Plausible sure, but a bit simplistic for our tastes. The second take is that a lot of these companies -- such as Cloudflare, MongoDB and Roku -- are high growth, high-gross margin companies which should be re-investing all of their revenues back into the business to achieve scale. In fact, if they were making profits, it would be an admission that their end markets aren’t as big, or as lucrative, as once thought. The reality is, both are true.”

“@SBarlow_ROB From Alphaville: No-profit companies skyrocket” – (chart, excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: The Ringer’s Rewatchable podcasts, where hosts discuss the most popular movies of previous decades, is still one of my favourites – “‘The Terminator’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Shea Serrano” – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies