Scotia reveals its top picks in Canadian utilities

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin writes that the recent short covering craze was the biggest in recent market history,
“The past 25 years have witnessed a number of sharp short squeezes in the US equity market, but none as extreme as has occurred recently. In the last three months, a basket containing the 50 Russell 3000 stocks with market caps above $1 billion and the largest short interest as a share of float (GSCBMSAL) has rallied by 98%. This exceeded the 77% return of highly-shorted stocks during 2Q 2020, a 56% rally in mid-2009, and two distinct 72% rallies during the Tech Bubble in 1999 and 2000. This week the basket’s trailing 5-, 10-, and 21-day returns registered as the largest on record… At the start of this year, the median S&P 500 stock had short interest equating to just 1.5% of market cap, matching mid-2000 as the lowest share in at least the last 25 years… week demonstrated that unsustainable excess in one small part of the market has the potential to tip a row of dominoes and create broader turmoil. Most of the bubble-like dynamics we highlighted last week have taken place in stocks constituting very small portions of total US equity market cap. Indeed, many of the shorts dominating headlines this week were (prior to this week) small-cap stocks. But large short squeezes led investors short these stocks to cover their positions and also reduce long positions, leading other holders of common positions to cut exposures in turn. This week our Hedge Fund VIP list declined by 4%.”
BofA Securities quantitative U.S. equity strategist Savita Subramanian sees an alarming number of similarities between current markets and the peak of the tech bubble (my emphasis),
“Last week’s sell-off (the worst since Oct) was likely catalyzed by a retail-led short-squeeze, but similarities to 2000 extend beyond heavy retail participation. We also see (2) similarly euphoric sentiment: our Sell-Side Indicator, a gauge of Wall Street allocations to stocks, increased and is closer to a “Sell” signal than since 2008, (3) rich valuations, and (4) no rewards - in fact negative alpha - for beats this earnings season. Companies that beat on both sales and EPS underperformed by 50bps the following day, the worst reaction in history. The last time we saw similarly perverse reactions was at the peak of the Tech Bubble, ahead of which the market declined by 13%. Valuation dispersion in 2000 was similarly stretched, and our work indicates downside risk based on dispersion today: if PE multiple spreads snapped back to average, all else equal, we could see close to 10% downside to stocks.
Scotiabank analyst Robert sees upside for selected Canadian utility stocks (my emphasis),
“Sentiment for the pipeline / midstream group has significantly improved since the beginning of November, when oil / NGL [natural gas liquids] pricing and frac spreads started to increase. We have not made significant changes to our commodity exposed margin assumptions yet, but it does provide upside for AltaGas, Inter Pipeline, Pembina and Tidewater … AltaGas is our favourite utility as we see valuation upside as well as the potential for higher Midstream estimates. TransAlta’s shares have rallied over the last few months, but we see a higher TransAlta Renewables value as the key driver. We continue to believe that TransAlta is not reflecting the value of its wholly-owned assets, which should be benefiting from the current Alberta power price environment. .. Of the renewables we prefer Northland due to its potential for valuation expansion, strong financial position, and attractive growth prospects.’
CHART OF THE DAY: Silver is up 10% this morning -- the biggest intraday move since 2008 (and only 5th since 1981 of a >10% move). But the daily gain is far away from the big swings of late 1979 and early 1980 when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market | #silversqueeze pic.twitter.com/YICLoLHqK1— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) February 1, 2021
