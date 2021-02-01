 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Scotia reveals its top picks in Canadian utilities

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin writes that the recent short covering craze was the biggest in recent market history,

“The past 25 years have witnessed a number of sharp short squeezes in the US equity market, but none as extreme as has occurred recently. In the last three months, a basket containing the 50 Russell 3000 stocks with market caps above $1 billion and the largest short interest as a share of float (GSCBMSAL) has rallied by 98%. This exceeded the 77% return of highly-shorted stocks during 2Q 2020, a 56% rally in mid-2009, and two distinct 72% rallies during the Tech Bubble in 1999 and 2000. This week the basket’s trailing 5-, 10-, and 21-day returns registered as the largest on record… At the start of this year, the median S&P 500 stock had short interest equating to just 1.5% of market cap, matching mid-2000 as the lowest share in at least the last 25 years… week demonstrated that unsustainable excess in one small part of the market has the potential to tip a row of dominoes and create broader turmoil. Most of the bubble-like dynamics we highlighted last week have taken place in stocks constituting very small portions of total US equity market cap. Indeed, many of the shorts dominating headlines this week were (prior to this week) small-cap stocks. But large short squeezes led investors short these stocks to cover their positions and also reduce long positions, leading other holders of common positions to cut exposures in turn. This week our Hedge Fund VIP list declined by 4%.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: We’re in middle of biggest short squeeze in 25 years” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities quantitative U.S. equity strategist Savita Subramanian sees an alarming number of similarities between current markets and the peak of the tech bubble (my emphasis),

“Last week’s sell-off (the worst since Oct) was likely catalyzed by a retail-led short-squeeze, but similarities to 2000 extend beyond heavy retail participation. We also see (2) similarly euphoric sentiment: our Sell-Side Indicator, a gauge of Wall Street allocations to stocks, increased and is closer to a “Sell” signal than since 2008, (3) rich valuations, and (4) no rewards - in fact negative alpha - for beats this earnings season. Companies that beat on both sales and EPS underperformed by 50bps the following day, the worst reaction in history. The last time we saw similarly perverse reactions was at the peak of the Tech Bubble, ahead of which the market declined by 13%. Valuation dispersion in 2000 was similarly stretched, and our work indicates downside risk based on dispersion today: if PE multiple spreads snapped back to average, all else equal, we could see close to 10% downside to stocks.

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A: “similarities to 2000 extend beyond heavy retail participation”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank analyst Robert sees upside for selected Canadian utility stocks (my emphasis),

Story continues below advertisement

“Sentiment for the pipeline / midstream group has significantly improved since the beginning of November, when oil / NGL [natural gas liquids] pricing and frac spreads started to increase. We have not made significant changes to our commodity exposed margin assumptions yet, but it does provide upside for AltaGas, Inter Pipeline, Pembina and Tidewater … AltaGas is our favourite utility as we see valuation upside as well as the potential for higher Midstream estimates. TransAlta’s shares have rallied over the last few months, but we see a higher TransAlta Renewables value as the key driver. We continue to believe that TransAlta is not reflecting the value of its wholly-owned assets, which should be benefiting from the current Alberta power price environment. .. Of the renewables we prefer Northland due to its potential for valuation expansion, strong financial position, and attractive growth prospects.’

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: Top picks in Cdn utilities/energy infrastructure” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “How financial markets shape social values and political views” – VoxEU

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies