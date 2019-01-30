Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) increased 8.6 per cent in Wednesday morning trading following the release of its 2019 capex budget and debt repayment plan on Tuesday after market close. An analyst at Raymond James raised his rating for its stock, calling the believing the guidance accentuates the company’s free cash flow growth potential.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T) jumped over 10 per cent after Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, announced it will cut 10 per cent of its output by decommissioning 10 dams following the miner’s second dam collapse in just over three years. Shares of Vale (VALE-N) were up 7.9 per cent in New York.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors applauded the sharp growth in Apple Inc.’s (AAPL-Q) services business, sending the tech giant’s shares up 4.7 per cent. However, alongside the release of its quarterly results after market close on Tuesday, Apple said sales for its fiscal second quarter would likely fall below expectations on the Street as it grapples with weaker iPhone demand, particularly in China.

After reporting annual revenue in excess of US$100-billion for the first time in its history, Boeing Co. (BA-N) jumped 6.4 per cent. On Tuesday evening, Boeing reported core earnings US$5.48 in the fourth quarter, rising from US$5.07 during the same period a year ago and above Wall Street’s projection of US$4.57. It said it delivered 238 commercial airplanes in the quarter, up 14 per cent year-over-year, and 806 commercial planes in 2018, up 6 per cent from 2017 deliveries. It’s projecting deliveries of between 895 and 905 commercial aircraft in 2019.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. (MCD-N) rose 2.8 per cent after the fast food giant beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales, due largely to a strong performance from its international segment. Net income rose to US$1.42-billion, or US$1.82-per share in the quarter, from US$698.7-million, or 87 US cents per share, during the same period a year ago.

On the decline

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) was down 0.4 per cent despite its quarterly results exceeding expectations. Excluding one-time items, CN reported earnings per share of $1.49, topping the consensus expectation of 2 cents. The railway company also raised its cash dividend by 18 per cent and set a stock buyback of up to 22 million shares.

After announcing a temporary curtailment of operations at three B.C. sawmills, Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) sat 0.9 per cent lower. Canfor attributed the move to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions. The company said it will reduce its production output by approximately 40 million board feet.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T) fell 1.2 per cent despite reporting stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter financial results. The Montreal-based IT services provider logged earnings per share of $1.11 excluding items, in-line with expectations on the Street, while revenue of $2.96-billion, up 5.2 per cent year-over-year, topped the consensus of $2.94-billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T) dipped 1.8 per cent on Wednesday, a day after reporting in-line quarterly results. An equity analyst at Desjardins Securities downgraded its stock, pointing to recent price appreciation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

AT&T Inc. (T-N) fell 5.4 per cent on Wednesday after its quarterly revenues and new wireless subscribers missed Wall Street’s expectations. Net income fell to US$4.86-billion, or 66 US cents per share, from US$19.04-billion, or $3.08 US per share, a year earlier, when the company benefited from the U.S. tax overhaul.