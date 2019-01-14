 Skip to main content

Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

David Leeder
A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (G-T, GG-N) jumped 9.7 per cent in mid-morning trading after Monday’s announcement that Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM-N) is set to acquire Canada’s second-biggest gold producer in a $10-billion acquisition. Newmont was down 6.4 per cent in New York.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) shares rose 2.2 per cent after it announced a deal to buy Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp. in an all-stock deal worth up to $175-million.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T) was up 3.8 per cent after releasing first-quarter results before market open that exceeded expectations on the Street. Net income rose to $187-million or 36 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $111-million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) was up 13.7 per cent after announcing an agreement to amend and extend the capacity purchase agreement (CPA) between its Jazz Aviation division and Air Canada (AC-T) and the completion of a $97.26-million equity investment by Air Canada in Chorus.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) shares jumped 8.1 per cent after the Vancouver-based apparel maker increased its fourth-quarter profit and revenue guidance after a healthy holiday season. It now expects earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share, compared with $1.64-$1.67 per share estimated previously.

Gannett Co Inc. (GCI-N) increased 15.7 per cent after newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc. announced on Monday it had offered to buy the publisher of USA Today in a deal valued at US$1.36-billion.

On the decline

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T) dipped 3.5 per cent and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) fell 3.7 per cent after an equity analyst at CIBC World Markets downgraded the stocks.

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) was down 1.5 per cent, while Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) lost 0.9 per cent after data from China showed imports fell 7.6 per cent year-on-year in December. The Street had expected a 5-per-cent rise.

Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) was down 2.2 per cent after receiving a downgrade from Scotia Capital.

With files from staff and wires

