Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) increased 2.6 per cent in mid-morning trading on Tuesday after it announced it expects adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA results for 2018 to be “towards the high-end” of its guidance of $1.75-to-$1.95 per share and $345 million-to-$375 million, respectively. “The expected 2018 full year results are higher than anticipated due to stronger than expected preliminary Energy Distribution results, primarily fourth quarter results for U.S. Propane Distribution, and lower than anticipated cash taxes,” the company said.

Canntrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) rose 4.1 per cent after announcing it has obtained the necessary permitting from the Town of Pelham to immediately proceed with the phase 3 expansion of its greenhouse facility. “The revised phase 3 expansion is permitted for a footprint of up to 390,000 square feet, compared with the 600,000 square feet in the Company’s initial application. However, with enhancements to the phase 3 facility above and beyond the specifications initially contemplated, Canntrust maintains its total production capacity forecast of 100,000 kilograms per year after completion of the phase 3 construction,” said the company in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN-T) jumped 14.6 per cent after the medical device maker announced it has settled a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Edwards Lifesciences Edwards Lifesciences PVT Inc. “The patent infringement action that Edwards had previously commenced in the Federal Court of Canada against Neovasc, Boston Scientific and Livanova, will be dismissed on a no-costs basis,” said the company.

EBay Inc. (EBAY-Q) was up 8.4 per cent after Elliott Management Corp., which owns a more than 4-per-cent stake, pushed it to restructure its business and sell some businesses to double its market value in the next two years. Elliott thinks eBay could be worth US$55-US$63 per share in 2020.

On the decline

TSX-listed energy stocks fell over 3 per cent in morning trading on Tuesday as oil slipped nearly 2 per cent on signs that an economic slowdown in China is spreading, stoking concerns about global growth and fuel demand. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) fell 4.5 per cent, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) and Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) both lost 3.6 per cent.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) dipped 2.1 per cent after lowering its 2019 production outlook due to production curtailments mandated by the Alberta government. The Calgary-based company also announced it is looking to make changes to its board of directors and revisit a strategic review following Husky Energy Inc.’s decision to end a takeover attempt last year.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T) was down 2.4 per cent after Swiss Federal Railways announced it will not take new trains until problems on existing ones are fixed.

U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) lost 5.8 per cent after the B.C.-based company announced the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Natura Naturals Holdings Inc., the parent company of a licensed cultivator of cannabis, for $70-million subject to performance milestones.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) fell 2.2 per cent after announcing it has increased its syndicated bank financing arrangement. The financing arrangement increases PLC’s borrowing capacity from $150-million to $225-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T) dropped 10.1 per cent after providing data from a mid-stage trial testing its drug against Allergan PLC’s Restasis. “Bth drugs were shown to be well-tolerated and there was no statistical difference between VOS and Restasis for the primary endpoint as both drugs exhibited low drop discomfort scores,” the Victoria-based company said.

Halliburton Co.’s (HAL-N) shares fell 5.2 per cent after reporting a slowdown in well completions in North America. The Houston-based oilfield services company announced North American revenue declined about 2 per cent in the fourth quarter to US$3.3-billion year-over-year and fell 11 per cent from the third quarter. International revenue rose to US$2.6-billion from US$2.5-billion from the previous year.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-N) lost 1.8 per cent after it announced 2019 sales fell short of expectations on the Street, due partially to rising competition for some of its older drugs. The company announced its 2019 full-year guidance for sales of US$80.4-billion to US$81.2-billion reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 0.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent and expected adjusted operational growth in the range of 2-3 per cent Fourth-quarter earnings per share came in at US$1.97 per share, exceeding the Street’s projection by 2 US cents.

With files from wires and staff