Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) jumped almost 25 per cent in mid-morning trading on Friday after Privateer Holdings Inc., a U.S. private equity firm, announced it has no plans to sell the 75 million shares that it owns in the Canadian cannabis producer when the lock-up expires next week.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) was up 3.4 per cent after announcing it has bought back 70.66 million shares at $3.75 a share under its modified Dutch auction issuer bid.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) shares were up 3.8 per cent after a pair of equity analysts raised their ratings for its stock ahead of the release of its earnings next week. The streaming media company’s stock is now up over 21 per cent thus far in 2019.

General Motors Co. (GM-N) jumped 8.2 per cent after it announced Friday it expects 2018 earnings per share to exceed its prior guidance, and projected 2019 EPS that topped Wall Street expectations.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) was up 1.5 per cent it announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI-Q), granting Knight the exclusive right to commercialize NERLYNX in Canada.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T) rose 3.5 per cent despite reporting a 22.2-per-cent fall in quarterly profit, as costs related to acquisitions and restructuring shot up. A jump in first-quarter revenue at its television and advertising businesses prompted investors to overlook its profit.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) reversed an early decline and sat up 6.5 per cent after confirming chief executive officer Vic Neufeld and co-founder Cole Cacciavillan will step away in the coming months. The cannabis producer also reported quarterly results.

On the decline

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) was down 0.8 per cent amid reports it plans to release three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to its struggling XR model. It also intends to introduce new camera features, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) fell 4.3 per cent after equity analysts lowered their target for its stock a day after announcing it expects lower production volumes during the first half of 2019

Starbucks Inc. (SBUX-Q) fell 2.8 per cent after an equity analyst at Goldman Saches downgraded its stock, expressing concern about performance in China.

