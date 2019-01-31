Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) jumped 13.8 per cent in mid-morning trading on Thursday after the social media company reported record profit after market close on Wednesday. Facebook said revenue increased 30 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2018 to US$16.91-billion. Profit rose 61 per cent to US$6.88-billion, while diluted earnings a share hit $2.38, beating analyst expectations.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) was up 23.3 per cent after announcing late Wednesday it will resume mining, crushing, stacking and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine in Turkey. "The company remains focused on shareholder value in its capital allocation decisions taking into account the interests and expectations of all stakeholders. The decision to restart mining and heap leaching at Kisladag is supported by improved heap leach recoveries and confirmed by a revised heap leaching plan developed in early 2019,” said president and chief executive officer George Burns in a release.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) rose 4.8 per cent despite reporting a drop in revenue from the previous year. “While the Company’s original estimate of the market was reasonable at the time it was made, it believes the market underperformed its original estimate through fiscal 2018. A reasonable estimate of the market is required to derive revenue growth, and the Company believes that in combination with recent market volatility and the market’s underperformance, that there is no sufficiently precise or accurate means of forecasting it,” the company said in a statement.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T) was up 1.5 per cent after closing its US$15-billion global private real estate fund, Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners, citing “strong investor demand.” BSREP III is Brookfield’s largest private fund to date.

Green Growth Brands (GGB-CN) increased 5 per cent announcing it has acquired control of ZLJT LLC & Arizona Natural Pain Solutions Inc, collectively referred to as "Desert Rose,” for US$12.35-billion. Desert Rose holds a license for a vertically integrated operation in Arizona. “This strategy fits perfectly with our plans to grow the world’s premier cannabis retailing business,” said Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvath in a statement.

General Electric Co. (GE-N) was up 15.9 after reporting stronger-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results and rising profits from its aviation, health care and oil-and-gas businesses.

Mastercard Inc. (MA-N) rose 3.5 per cent after its profits from the crucial holiday season exceeded expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose to US$3.81-billion from US$3.31-billion in the same period a year ago, topping analysts’ estimates of US$3.79-billion. Conversely, rival Visa Inc. (V-N) was down 1.9 per cent, despite also beating the Street, after it cautioned about a potential slowdown in consumer spending in the first three months of the year.

On the decline

Methanex Corp. (MX-T) dropped 2.1 per cent after its fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ estimates. “The volatility that we experienced in the fourth quarter resulted in downward pressure on our earnings on a quarter-over-quarter basis that is less impactful over the longer-term,” said president and chief executive officer John Floren.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-T) dropped 9 per cent after reporting lower-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results. “We experienced significantly weaker pricing for lumber in the quarter, unforeseen operational disruptions, planned maintenance, as well as higher energy and wood costs,” said president and chief executive officer Yves Laflamme.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) fell 0.4 per cent as the Street expressed concern about the demand for the electric carmaker’s crucial Model 3 model and about its ability to exhibit growth in China. On Wednesday after market close, Tesla released quarterly results that sent mixed messages to investors and missed expectations. Excluding items, Tesla earned US$1.93 per share, missing the Street’s projection of US$2.20 per share. The departure of chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja was also announced.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) was down 2.6 per cent after reporting Azure, its cloud computing platform, grew at a slower pace in the December quarter than a year ago. The share price decline came despite the tech giant reporting revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street’s projections.

Altagas Ltd. (ALA-T) fell 0.7 per cent after its stock was downgraded by an equity analyst at Desjardins Securities.