Market Movers: Stocks seeing action Monday - and why

Darcy Keith
Boeing Co. shares were down 1.7 per cent in morning trading amid more concerns about delays and cancelations with its 737 Max jets. The stock had been down nearly double that during Monday’s premarket.

Boeing suppliers, customers and financiers braced on Monday for a possible freeze in Boeing 737 production for the first time in more than 20 years as the grounding of the best-selling Max looks set to last well into the New Year.

Two suppliers told Reuters Boeing was likely to halt assembly of the jet for the time being, though some suppliers could be asked to keep producing to minimise disruption.

Boeing’s board was due to meet for a second day in Chicago on Monday to assess output decisions, with an announcement expected later in the day.

**

Cineplex Inc. shares rose more than 40 per in morning trading after Canada’s largest cinema chain reached an agreement to be acquired by UK-based movie theatre owner Cineworld Group plc.

The proposed deal announced early Monday morning is worth $2.8-billion in cash and assumption of net debt. Cineworld has offered $34 per share for the Toronto-based company’s outstanding common shares. At market close on Friday, Cineplex stock was trading at $24.01. Cineworld’s offer represents a 39-per-cent premium on Cineplex’s average share price in the 30 days leading up to Dec. 13.

**

With files from Reuters and the Globe and Mail. This file will be updated.

