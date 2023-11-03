A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) were higher on Friday after it beat third-quarter profit estimates, benefiting from transporting higher volumes of oil and other liquids.

Low U.S. inventory levels and increased exports as buyers sought alternatives to Russian oil since the Ukraine conflict started last year, have boosted demand for oil that kept pipelines running and lifting profits for oil and gas transportation companies.

Calgary-based Enbridge moves about 30 per cent of the crude oil produced in North America, and nearly 20 per cent of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

“In our Liquids business, we continue to see record utilization across the system, including the Mainline,” CEO Gregory Ebel said in a statement.

Mainline system transports light and heavy crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products from Edmonton, Alberta to various markets in Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

Quarterly core profit from company’s liquids pipelines rose 15.5 per cent to $2.25-billion from a year earlier, helped by a over 1-per-cent rise in Mainline volumes to 3 million barrels per day (bpd).

Enbridge is also betting big on U.S. gas. In September, the company announced a $14-billion bid for Dominion Energy’s three utility assets, to create North America’s largest gas utility platform. The deal is expected to close in 2024.

“We are confident these acquisitions will strengthen our ongoing dividend growth profile and deliver strong total shareholder returns,” CEO Ebel said.

The company reaffirmed its annual financial outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $15.9-billion to $16.5-billion, and distributable cash flow of $5.25 to $5.65 per share.

It posted an adjusted profit of 62 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the average estimate of 60 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Auto parts supplier Magna International Inc. (MG-T) soared after it raised its 2023 profit forecast on Friday, but flagged an impact from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike in North America.

Suppliers have benefited from an uptick in demand for their auto parts, software and tech as vehicle makers around the globe rush to push out safer vehicles with advanced driver-aid systems and higher efficiencies.

But analysts expect auto parts makers to feel the heat after the UAW’s near six-week long strike shut operations at the Detroit Three automakers — General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis NV.

Magna, which has an exposure of 13-15 per cent to GM, Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, said its outlook reflected an impact from the UAW strikes at certain customers, but did not provide further detail.

Magna expects its full-year total sales to be between US$42.1-billion and US$43.1-billion, compared with its prior forecast range of US$41.9-billion to US$43.5-billion.

Peer Aptiv also warned of a $180-million hit to its full-year sales from the UAW strikes, even as it topped quarterly estimates on Thursday.

Magna expects full-year adjusted profit to be between US$1.55-billion and US$1.65-billion, compared with its prior forecast range of US$1.4-billion to US$1.6-billion.

The company also raised its forecast assumption for light vehicle production in Europe and China but retained its prior assumption for North America.

On an adjusted basis, Magna earned US$1.46 per share for the third quarter, compared with LSEG estimates of US$1.33 per share.

Its sales were at US$10.69-billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$10.37-billion.

In a research note, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said: “At first glance a solid outcome with some puts/takes. Magna reports Q3 revenue of $10.7-billion (vs. our $10.4-billion) and adj. EPS at $1.46 vs. our $1.30 (consensus $1.33). The company raised 2023 Adj. EBIT margin by 15 basis points at midpoint and adj. net income guidance by $100mln midpoint, though a portion of the adj. net income raise appears related to the previously announced exclusion of certain amortization expenses. Two points to note: (1) Implied Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 5.4 per cent below the just reported 5.8 per cent Q3 margin, though some of this likely relates to the UAW strike impact (Magna relatively more exposed to D3 NA). (2) Expect some focus on Magna’s Complete Vehicle segment which reported a $5-million Q3 loss (potential read-through to Fisker).”

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T) surged with the release of better-than-anticipated first-quarter results after the bell on Thursday.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company reported revenue of US$1.426-billion and adjusted EBITDA of US$495-million, both topping the Street’s expectations (US$1.39-billion and US$464-million, respectively). Adjusted earnings per share of US$1.01 was 11 US cents higher than the consensus projection.

Cloud revenues grew 11.5 per cent year over year to US$451 million.

CEO Mark Barrenechea says the strong first-quarter results set the company up for a strong fiscal 2024.

“OpenText reported a solid quarter, with revenue slightly above consensus and much better profitability,” said RBC analyst Paul Treiber. “Micro Focus is continuing to track better than expectations. OpenText is pivoting towards organic growth as a long-term strategy; this pivot would not have been possible without healthy contribution from Micro Focus, in our view, validating the merits of the acquisition. Maintain Outperform, as we believe OpenText’s valuation is likely to re-rate higher, as the company de-levers and organic growth improves.”

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) gained ground after saying it earned $346-million in the third quarter of 2023, down from $1.8-billion in the same three-month period of 2022.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says the decrease was primarily due to the benefit in 2022 from a gain on the change in ownership of the majority of Pembina’s field-based gas processing assets, which were wholly-owned prior to the creation of Pembina Gas Infrastructure last year.

On an adjusted basis, Pembina said it earned a record $1.02-billion, a six per cent increase over the third quarter of 2022. The Street had expected $972-million.

The company attributed the results to record quarterly conventional pipelines volumes, rising utilization on other key systems, and a strong contribution from Pembina’s marketing business.

Pembina says based on these results, it is raising its full-year earnings guidance range for 2023 to between $3.75-billion and $3.85-billion, up from a previous estimate of $3.55-billion to $3.75-billion.

Pembina reported third-quarter revenues of $2.3-billion, down from $2.8-billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Citi analyst Spiro Dounis: “We expect a slight positive reaction to the beat and raise. We’d call for a stronger reaction but for Marketing (not as ratable as Pipelines and Facilities) appearing to be the main driver of both positive surprises. The Peace Pipeline capex reduction was a positive surprise; very rarely do capex figures decline in midstream on large multi-period projects. PPL signing 50kbpd of extended and new long-term contracts is also a positive tailwind. We don’t view Cedar FID slipping into early ‘24 as a meaningful negative. The commentary on TMX should be somewhat reassuring to those concerned about a near-term acquisition of TMX while critical tariff issues are being addressed.”

Telus Corp. (T-T) was up after it third-quarter profit plunged 75 per cent to $137-million, even as it grew its revenue and added new wireless customers.

The Vancouver-based telecom attributed the lower profit to higher restructuring costs relating to its ongoing cost efficiency program and its recent workforce reduction, as well as higher depreciation, amortization and financing costs. (The company announced in August when it reported its second-quarter results that it was trimming its global headcount by 6,000 people.)

Telus reported $5-billion of revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, up 7.2 per cent from the same period last year when it had $4.67-billion in revenue.

After adjusting for restructuring costs and other items, the telecom had $373-million of profit, down 20.8 per cent from a year ago when it had $471-milion in adjusted earnings.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 25 cents per share, down from 34 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

Analysts had been expecting 24 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $5.08-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Telus added 160,000 net new wireless customers during the quarter, an increase of 10,000 over the previous year.

Mobile phone ARPU, which stands for Average Revenue Per User, declined by 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $59.19, which the telecom attributed to “lower base rate plan prices from increased promotional activity and market aggression affecting both new and existing customers, which first escalated in the second quarter of 2023 and continued through the third quarter.”

“During the third quarter, we continued to execute against our cost efficiency program, across our business, as outlined with the release of our second quarter results in August,” chief financial officer Doug French said in a statement.

“While these efforts will continue into the fourth quarter of 2023 and into early 2024, this significant program will drive permanent cost reductions across our organization, supporting our growth profile and cash flow generation, as well as our dividend growth program and balance sheet deleveraging.”

- Alexandra Posadzki

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) was higher after saying fair value losses left the company with a net loss of $73.5 million in its most recent quarter.

The Toronto-based real estate company says the third-quarter loss compared with a net income of $3.2-million it reported a year prior.

It attributed the loss in the period ended Sept. 30 to fair value losses of $199.5-million on investment properties that reflect current market conditions resulting from rising interest rates.

Funds from operations totalled $135.4-million, or 45 cents per diluted unit, a slight increase from $134.8-million a year ago, or 44 cents per diluted unit.

RioCan’s committed occupancy rate for the quarter was 97.5 per cent, up from 97.3 per cent a year ago.

Retail occupancy hit 98.3 per cent, up from 97.8 a year prior.

On the decline

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) slid in the wake of missing market estimates for quarterly sales on Friday as still-high inflation pressured consumer spending at its Burger King chain, signaling that the brand’s turnaround efforts were falling short.

Weaker household budgets are forcing some customers to cut back on restaurant food and instead rely on cheaper, home-cooked meals, a trend that has dented traffic across the U.S. restaurant industry over the past few months.

The Tim Hortons owner’s results contrast a strong third-quarter performance from rival McDonald’s, which has been doubling down on menu upgrades, promotions and pricing - eroding market share at Burger King and other chains.

The weak sales come despite Burger King executing a $400 million turnaround plan by streamlining menus, targeting younger consumers through better advertising and improving restaurant technology.

Traffic and customer spending at Burger King’s U.S. locations moderated in the quarter ended September from the previous three months, brokerage Wells Fargo said in late October.

Total same-store sales at the Burger King division rose 7.2 per cent in the third quarter, missing estimates of 8.71 per cent, according to LSEG IBES data.

Meanwhile, the company’s Canada-focused Tim Hortons chain has been attracting more customers with its coffees and new cold drinks, helping drive its comparable sales growth of 6.8 per cent above estimates of 6.5 per cent.

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands posted an adjusted profit of 90 US cents per share, beating estimates of 86 US cents.

Total revenue at the company rose to US$1.84-billion in quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.73-billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of US$1.87-billion.

In a note released shortly after the release, Citi analyst Jon Tower said: “Investors were mixed on shares heading into the print, with many still believing in the long-term global unit growth/BK turnaround story, but cognizant of the weakening U.S./global backdrop --- and results generally delivered on that mixed bag, with comp growth decelerating on 1-year/vs. 2019 basis in key segments (Tim Hortons Canada, BK U.S., BK INTL) but upside in total adjusted EBITDA (albeit the timing on expense spend and year-over-year 1 times laps are difficult to tease out). In aggregate, net unit growth still lags pre-COVID levels (4.2 per cent year-over-year), but key drivers of growth continued to demonstrate progress (e.g., NROs at BK ROW both ticking higher year-over-year) as the company continued to optimize its BK US portfolio. With global comps decelerating and recent share performance (up 8.5 per cent over the past month vs. S&P 500 up 2 per cent) we expect shares take a breather in the near term the stock’s relative multiple already sits ahead of historical averages.”

Apple (AAPL-Q) fell on Friday after it disappointed Wall Street with a forecast that indicated growth will stay subdued in the quarter where the holiday season usually drives its strongest sales.

The world’s most valuable firm was set to lose more than US$80-billion in market value, based on its premarket share price of US$172. Its shares have rallied nearly 40 per cent this year.

The iPhone maker on Thursday predicted quarterly sales that were below market estimates, blaming weak demand for iPads and wearables, especially in key market China.

The projection fanned fears about broader holiday demand, with estimates including those from the U.S. National Retail Federation and Deloitte predicting the slowest rise in sales in the crucial shopping period in years due to sticky inflation.

“Apple’s revenue growth has stalled over the past few quarters - and appears likely to continue to stagnate over the next year,” said brokerage Bernstein, noting the holiday quarter usually sets the tone for Apple’s fiscal year that runs until September.

At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock, pushing down the median price target to US$196.5, according to LSEG data. Apple currently trades at nearly 26 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, among the lowest in the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

“We view management’s flat sales guidance as proof the company cannot rely on iPhone sales to drive shares higher, as it has in the past,” D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

The iPhone, Apple’s main revenue generator, saw its sales rise in the September quarter and is also forecast to post an increase in the last three months of 2023.

CEO Tim Cook also insisted the iPhone 15 models were doing well in China, as he sought to allay Wall Street fears that Apple was losing market share to a resurgent Huawei and other local smartphone sellers. “In mainland China, we set a quarterly record for the September quarter for iPhone,” Cook told Reuters.

Several analysts cheered the remarks. “The Street will breathe a sigh of relief on this front,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.

He was also positive on the outlook for the services business, whose strong growth in the September quarter had helped the company top quarterly revenue expectations.

With files from staff and wires